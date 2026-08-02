“Don’t Believe That’s True”- Corey Heim Publicly Turns Down 23XI’s Boss’ Cup Series Announcement

Corey Heim won the Brickyard 400 on July 26. Five days later, his future boss jumped on a podcast and started making announcements about his 2027 plans. Denny Hamlin also told his listeners that Corey Heim called the No. 67 “a stupid, goofy number” when picking his car number for next year. And Heim had something to say about that.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Denny Hamlin’s podcast said that it is official, but I don’t believe that’s true,” Heim said on Rubbin is Racing. “So we’ll have a conversation about it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fresh off the Brickyard result, Hamlin talked through the number decision on his July 27 Actions Detrimental episode. He said he gave Corey Heim the choice, Heim picked the No. 35, and Hamlin quoted him as calling the 67 stupid and goofy. His conclusion:

“I give him the choice. He wants 35, so it’s official.” But Corey Heim’s version is different.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a hot topic right now, but let’s just make it very clear I’ve never said 67’s a stupid, goofy number like Denny said, so he put words in my mouth there a little bit, but I did say that I think 35 is an objectively better-looking number than 67, which I completely think that is true to this day,” Heim added.

The number debate is a fun sideshow. The real story is what Heim has done to earn this seat in the first place. He is 23 years old, running just 12 races this year in the No. 67 Toyota for 23XI, and has already won twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

First at the inaugural San Diego street race, where he beat teammate Tyler Reddick. Then at Indianapolis, where he held off Christopher Bell and Joey Logano at one of the sport’s most storied events. In fact, he is the first driver since A.J. Foyt in 1965 to earn his first two Cup victories within his first 15 starts.

Naturally, Michael Jordan, 23XI Racing co-owner with Hamlin, said, “lock him up.” 23XI hence officially announced his full-time move on May 30 at Nashville. Starting in 2027, Heim will come into a chartered seat, replacing Riley Herbst, who is headed to Legacy Motor Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heim came to 23XI after a ridiculous 2025 Truck Series season with TRICON Garage, 12 wins and a championship. This year he has been paired with veteran crew chief Bootie Barker, who moved from Bubba Wallace’s car specifically to work with him. Whether Barker makes the jump to the No. 35 full-time next year is still up in the air. So is the number itself, technically.