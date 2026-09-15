“Don’t Even Know Where to Start”- Mark Martin Mourns as Fatal High Speed Crash Claims Cars & Coffee Founder’s Life

For James Wehr, automobiles were more than machines. They were a passion that brought people together and shaped the legacy he built with South OC Cars & Coffee. Alongside his father, Simon, Wehr helped turn a local San Clemente gathering into what is widely regarded as the world’s largest weekly car show, drawing hundreds of hypercars, classics, exotics, and muscle cars every weekend. His influence stretched far beyond the meet itself, making him a beloved figure in Southern California’s automotive community. Now, that legacy has been left mourning after a fatal high-speed crash claimed his life.

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“This is so sad. I don’t even know where to start,” Mark Martin shared his heartfelt condolences under an X media post by The COUNT news providing an update that James Wehr has passed away.

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South OC Cars and Coffee posted an announcement of Wehr’s passing. “This morning, just after midnight, we lost our darling son and brother James, in a motor accident. We respectfully ask for privacy as a family, as we process this profound loss…Thank you for being his clients and his loved ones. We are grateful for all of you.”

James Wehr originally came from Perth, Australia, where he was born before his family eventually relocated to the United States. Over the past decade, James had built a considerable reputation in the automobile world, becoming closely associated with the weekly car gatherings he started in 2015 as the founder of South OC Cars and Coffee. The events in San Clemente, California, grew into a major meeting point for car enthusiasts, bringing hundreds of people together to share their passion for automobiles.

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The appeal went beyond simply putting expensive cars on display. Owners brought machines that carried years of memories and personal meaning, while spectators gathered to appreciate everything from Ferraris, Lamborghinis and McLarens to vintage classics, American muscle cars and hot rods. Over time, Wehr’s events became a place where that emotional connection between people and their cars could be celebrated.

That legacy was shattered on Saturday, September 12, when Wehr, 27, died in a devastating crash in California. According to the local police, his McLaren slammed into a tree at around 12:20 a.m. near the intersection of Culver Drive and Deerfield Avenue in Irvine, Orange County, California. The impact was so severe that the vehicle split in two before bursting into flames.

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The timing made the tragedy even more difficult for those who knew him. Earlier that same day, Wehr had attended one of his regular car shows. Just about an hour before the fatal accident, he had also posted a photograph on Instagram that showed a police cruiser pulling him over in Newport Beach.

His family has since shared emotional tributes. His wife, Emma, wrote: “James, I never thought the day would come that I’d have to say such a final goodbye. Getting the opportunity to love you will always be the greatest blessing in my life.”

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Similarly, James’ mother, Sarah, also remembered him in a heartbreaking message, writing, “It’s too soon. We brought you into this world at 2:36am, August 17, 1999 and watched you grow into the magnificent man you are. Your love for people, for your friends and your family, was second to none.”

The crash also claimed another life. Family members later identified the victim as Alexis Kramer, a 22-year-old Hooters calendar girl from Lakeland, Florida.

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According to a family member, Kramer had flown to California on Friday to meet Wehr. The pair reportedly went on a date, had breakfast and drinks together, and attended the car show.

Authorities have not yet confirmed who was driving the McLaren. The circumstances remain under investigation, with the preliminary report only indicating that the vehicle had been traveling at a high rate of speed. Officials have not announced whether speed, roadway conditions, impairment, or another factor contributed to the collision.