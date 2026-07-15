“Don’t Know How My Name Got Drawn”– Chase Elliott Breaks Silence on Surprising Garage Alliance Honoring Kyle Busch

Six days after Kyle Busch won at Dover, he was gone. Sepsis, at 41 years old. He had a schedule that was supposed to carry him through the rest of 2026, and North Wilkesboro was still on it. When the team needed someone to fill those empty seats this weekend, the name that came up wasn’t an obvious one: Chase Elliott, a driver whose history with Busch was built as much on rivalry as respect.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I don’t know how my name got drawn or asked or what it was, but I appreciate them thinking of me and letting me have that honor to go and run those races,” Elliott said.

Here is what that actually means this weekend. Elliott runs a tripleheader at North Wilkesboro: Friday’s zMAX CARS Tour race in the No. 8 JR Motorsports Late Model Stock car, Saturday’s FaithFest 250 in the No. 7 Spire Chevrolet Silverado, the same truck Busch won his last race in, and Sunday’s Cup Series Window World 450 in his own No. 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

That Saturday truck is the one that carries the most weight. Busch had completed four of his eight planned Truck Series races this season with Spire, including wins at Atlanta and Dover, before his death. Corey Day and Rajah Caruth had already filled in for the truck in the weeks since, Day crashed out at Charlotte, Caruth finished second at Nashville, and one more race remains on Busch’s original schedule in August, still unfilled.

“Both that race and the Truck race were meant to be for Kyle,” Elliott said. “I’d love to go win in honor of him, his career, and the friend he was to me over the years.”

That word, friend, carries more history than it might suggest at first. In May 2020, Busch inadvertently spun Elliott into the wall at Darlington, later admitting he’d misjudged the gap between cars. Elliott gave him the finger in the moment, but the two spoke after the race and both described it as a good conversation. Six days later, Elliott beat Busch in a Truck Series race at Charlotte, snapping Busch’s seven-race win streak and collecting a $100,000 bounty fans had put up, then celebrated by mimicking Busch’s signature victory bow. Busch called it “cute” afterward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now Chase Elliott is in that same truck, at a track Busch loved, hoping to do the bow one last time. For real, for him.

Off the track, Elliott has gone further still. He asked to have his name removed from the 2026 Most Popular Driver ballot, an award he’d won every year since 2018, so fans could vote for Busch instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not guaranteed the win, so let’s make that clear, number one,” Elliott said. “I just think it’s one of those things that I think Kyle is a guy that really deserves something of an award like that.”

The gesture mirrors one his father made in 2001. Bill Elliott had won the award ten straight years before withdrawing his own name that season so fans could honor Dale Earnhardt Sr. after his death at the Daytona 500. Earnhardt won it posthumously. Bill reclaimed the award himself the following year.

Elliott has also reached out to Busch’s son, Brexton, an 11-year-old already competing in Jr. Late Model and Jr. Sprint Car racing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope Brexton knows that I’m a phone call away,” Elliott said, “Whenever, for whatever.”

Chase Elliott, A Runner-Up That Says Plenty

Elliott isn’t walking into this weekend cold. He’s been racing consistently across multiple series in recent weeks, part of a busy stretch that’s kept him sharp heading into North Wilkesboro’s tripleheader.

ADVERTISEMENT

That form is exactly what makes this weekend more than a ceremonial gesture. Elliott has real recent results behind him, and North Wilkesboro’s own Cup race Sunday will be the track’s first points-paying Cup Series event since 1996, adding weight to an already loaded weekend.

Four races across three days, two of them seats Busch never got to fill himself. The rivalry between these two is old history now. What’s left is a debt Elliott clearly feels, even if he can’t fully explain why he’s the one who ended up paying it.