“Don’t Know if I Should Say Anything”– Denny Hamlin Leaks NASCAR Quiet Technical Fix Ahead of Daytona

Daytona in August is already a pressure cooker. It is the last race before the playoffs, which means drivers who have not won all season show up desperate, dangerous, and willing to do just about anything. Now, add a rules change nobody was officially talking about until Denny Hamlin opened his mouth.

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“Don’t know if I should say anything,” he said. Then proceeded to say it anyway.

Hamlin is on NASCAR’s competition committee. He’s on that seat because of the antitrust lawsuit his team, 23XI Racing, filed against NASCAR in 2024 alongside Front Row Motorsports. The teams accused NASCAR of running the sport like a monopoly.

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The case went to trial in December 2025 and settled before it finished. The deal that came out of it changed the sport a lot: permanent charters, revenue sharing, and, for the first time, team owners actually sitting in the decision-making role. Denny Hamlin is in that room. And he has seen what is coming to Daytona.

“From the numbers that I’ve seen, what it’s gonna do to the car when you pull out of line, it roughly cuts that to two-thirds of what it is currently,” Denny Hamlin said. “I think that’s going to make the drivers feel like they have a fighting opportunity when they get in the middle of the pack, to go start the third line, or not just shove the person in front of them.”

He also said the aerodynamic package should open up more space between cars. Enough room, actually, to slide back into line after making a move instead of getting eaten by the pack.

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“Will it be the total game-changer, back to 1995? Absolutely not. But I think it gets us more in a direction, a direction, not there, of where we were seven to 10 years ago.”

Here is the problem with Daytona, put plainly. There, cars run bumper-to-bumper at nearly 200 mph. The lead car cuts through the air and creates a vacuum that pulls everyone behind it along. That is the draft. Leave it, and your car slows almost instantly.

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The Next Gen car made that worse. Pull out of line to make a pass, and you hit a wall of turbulent air. The car stalls, and the driver falls back. So they stopped trying. The whole field just locks into one long single-file line, and the only way to move forward is to physically shove the car ahead of you. That is what Daytona has looked like lately, a 200 mph traffic jam.

Seven to ten years ago, it was different. Cars could actually build momentum by stepping out of the line. The second and third lanes worked. Drivers had real choices. Now they have only one. The fix targets exactly that. Cut the aerodynamic penalty of leaving the line by two-thirds, and suddenly a driver buried in the middle of the pack has a reason to try something. They can pull out, maintain their speed, and actually race.

Daytona on August 29 is always the most stressful race of the year. Desperate drivers, one shot at the playoffs, a track that gets slicker and faster as the night goes on. If this package does what the numbers say it will, there might finally be some actual racing to go along with it.