“Don’t Know if I’m Able to Keep Doing This”– 18-Year-Old NASCAR Driver Drops Chilling Career Reality Check After Violent Wreck

As one of the lower rungs in the NASCAR arena, there is always scope for chaos in ARCA Series races. Needless to say, the recently concluded race at Kansas delivered in spades. Unfortunately, one of the victims happened to be a championship contender.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The driver in question was Jake Bollman, who was facing off against rival Thomas Annunziata. As if things could not get any worse, this was the last race of the season. Bollman’s troubles began when he collided with Will Kimmel. That honestly should have been the end of it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Unfortunately, there has long been a running joke about ARCA Series brakes regarding the inexperience. Bollman found that out the hard way, when Austin Vaughn slammed into him.

Imago Sport Bilder des Tages DOVER, DE – APRIL 29: Daniel Escoto 60 JW Motorsports Chevrolet practices prior to the running of the General Tire 125 ARCA Menards Series East Race on April 29, 2022, at Dover Motor Speedway in Dover DE. Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 29 ARCA Menards Series East Race Icon220429057125

“I mean after tonight I don’t know if I’m going to be able to keep doing this,” Austin Vaughn said in the post-race interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Before this, Vaughn also faced a 2025 IRP wreck where he managed to get away from a massive crash in Indianapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaughn ended up T-boning Bollman, which left his car sitting at the trackway in thick smoke. The incident took place around laps 41-42.

Fortunately, all the drivers involved in the accident escaped largely unhurt. However, Vaughn admitted that he was just a passenger in the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you lock up the brakes there’s just absolutely nothing you can do. I let off, trying to see if they could regain traction,” he further added in conversation with Tim Moore after the race. “There was just nothing I could do. I was just along for the ride.”

While the event did leave him shaken, his history at the track has been largely positive. In his first full season in 2025, he was the rookie of the year and even finished in the top-5 in the East Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaughn in his interview even compared it to an accident he suffered last year at the Indianapolis Raceway Park. On the bright side, he insisted that he was fine.

The ARCA Series is a stepping stone into the world of NASCAR. Every driver who is in the Cup, Truck, or O’Reilly’s Series started off there at some point in their early careers. However, not every ARCA Series driver ever gets a chance to move up to the big leagues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vaughn may have already outgrown ARCA. After putting together a strong season, the young driver’s next target is the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, with his family and management openly looking to turn his ARCA success into a national-series opportunity.

If a Truck Series team comes calling for a full-time or partial schedule, Vaughn could leave ARCA behind as early as next season.

Jake Bollman eventually lost the title to Annunziata after an impressive run. The 18-year-old from California failed to win a race this season. However, he did turn in an incredibly consistent performance. Barring his 21st-place classification at Kansas, his worst finish this year was 18th at Talladega.

ADVERTISEMENT

otherwise, he has been the picture of consistency with five runner-up finishes and a Top 5 streak of five races. Bollman also enjoyed a Top 10 streak of 15 races. Meanwhile, teammate Thomas Annunziata has just one win to his name this season. However, he has also been consistent, with Top 10 finishes in all but two races. The title fight was so close that they finished level on points ahead of Isabella Robusto, and Annunziata’s win at Lime Rock Park made the difference.