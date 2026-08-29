“Don’t Know What He Learned Overnight”- Jeff Gordon Details HMS Protégé’s Unbelievable Struggle

Hendrick Motorsports currently boasts four elite drivers across its Cup Series stable while actively building for the organization’s long-term future. Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon recently revealed his deep admiration for a rising 20-year-old phenom who took an unconventional path to the team. The executive recalled being completely stunned by the young driver’s sudden transformation behind the wheel.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jeff Gordon was truly impressed with Corey Day

20-year-old Corey Day has had a breakout debut campaign in 2026, already capturing two major victories for Hendrick Motorsports. Day originally emerged from a dirt racing background, making Cup champion Kyle Larson well aware of his raw capabilities. Gordon and team owner Rick Hendrick quickly realized they had a diamond in the rough despite his initial mechanical hurdles. That steep learning curve was on full display during his earliest track test.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, Jeff Gordon detailed the young driver’s massive adjustment on the Dale Jr Download podcast.

“I remember, he had never driven a manual transmission car ever, until we went to Ron Fellows’ driving school,” Gordon said. “The first day, I was like, ‘Ooo! I don’t know.’ I had to leave. Day one it was me and him on the track, then Larson came for Day two.” The Vice Chairman eagerly reached out to Larson the following day for a candid update on the rookie’s pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago BRISTOL, TN – APRIL 11: Corey Day 17 Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com Chevrolet watches the action from pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA O Reilly Auto Parts Series Suburban Propane 300 on April 11, 2026 at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, TN. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: APR 11 NASCAR OReilly Auto Parts Series Suburban Propane 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2604112016300

Gordon called Larson immediately after their test wrapped up to assess whether the dirt standout had found any rhythm.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I asked, ‘How did it go?’ He’s like, ‘Aww man, he’s fast!’ I was like, ‘Really? Cause he could barely shift.’ He’s like, ‘I don’t know what he learned overnight, but it was everything I could do to keep up with him. He’s all over my bumper,'” Gordon recounted. “I think, that was one of those things where we realize, when you’re driving a 900+ horsepower sprint car on dirt. You’re capable of kind of, maybe skipping a few steps.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That undeniable speed pushed Larson to advocate for an aggressive development strategy.

Day proved he could go toe-to-toe with Larson on dirt, earning the Cup champion’s full endorsement. Larson and Gordon successfully lobbied Rick Hendrick to bypass traditional developmental routes and place Day directly into an O’Reilly Auto Parts Series ride. Hendrick and Gordon initially expressed skepticism over skipping intermediate steps before fully committing to the bold gamble. That high-risk decision quickly translated into an impressive trajectory across NASCAR’s national touring divisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

How has Corey Day performed in his career?

Day earned his first taste of NASCAR action in 2024, running four Truck Series races with McAnally-Hilgemann Racing and posting a best finish of 16th at Homestead-Miami. In 2025, he expanded his schedule with nine Truck Series starts for Spire Motorsports, highlighted by a runner-up finish at Indianapolis Raceway Park.

During that same season, he made 11 part-time O’Reilly Series starts for Hendrick Motorsports, claiming a fourth-place run at Las Vegas and ninth at World Wide Technology Raceway. Those strong outings convinced the team’s leadership to lock him into a full-time seat for 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was enough to convince Jeff Gordon and Rick Hendrick to award Day with a full-time schedule in 2026. Needless to say, he has repaid the faith tenfold. During the campaign, he went on an incredible run of eight consecutive Top 10 finishes. This also included a best finish of Martinsville, and he finished no lower than 10th.

Those results were only the precursor for what was to come next. Seeing consistent Top 10s, the conversation inevitably turned to loftier goals. It didn’t take long before Corey Day romped to a maiden O’Reilly’s Series race win at Talladega Superspeedway. This was an incredible feat, given that this was Talladega, a track that is notoriously unpredictable. Then, just to show that he was no flash in the pan, Day won again, this time at Dover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day currently sits fifth in the overall championship standings heading into the final race before the playoffs. He trails only JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier and Carson Kvapil, Haas Factory’s Sheldon Creed, and Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love. With every driver ahead of him also fielding Chevrolet machinery, the championship battle remains an even manufacturer contest. The Hendrick Motorsports rookie will officially launch his pursuit of the 2026 series title when the postseason opens this autumn.