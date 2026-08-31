“Don’t Like the Word Widow”- Son Brexton’s Touching Gesture Helps Samantha Busch Navigate Grief of Painful Label

Samantha Busch has been sharing glimpses of life after the loss of her husband, NASCAR champion Kyle Busch, through heartfelt social media posts. Her updates have captured the difficult reality of rebuilding an ordinary life without the person who shared it with her. In her latest post, Samantha revealed that her son Brexton gave her a new name to replace a painful label.

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“Brexton coined the term “Lone Queen” for me because we both decided we really don’t like the word widow… and as cute as the name is, this Lone Queen life is not for the weak. It’s all the little things you never think twice about when you have your person beside you.

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“The things they handled, the things you counted on them for, the things you thought would always just be part of your life. And then suddenly, you’re doing ALL of it alone,” Samantha said via a heartfelt post on X.

The words show just how much Samantha’s world has changed since Kyle’s passing. Through the highs and lows of Kyle’s racing career, Samantha and Kyle had stood by each other for years. Kyle frequently made appearances in videos and updates on Samantha’s social media accounts, and Samantha was a well-known figure at the racetrack.

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Their relationship was also shaped by a deeply personal struggle with infertility. Samantha and Kyle endured years of heartbreak, including multiple miscarriages and six rounds of in vitro fertilization before eventually welcoming their children, Brexton and Lennix.

That experience inspired the Busches to create the Bundle of Joy Fund. It is a non-profit organization that helps other couples struggling with the financial burden of infertility treatments. What began from one of the hardest chapters of their own lives became an important part of their shared legacy.

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Now, Samantha is also carrying the responsibility of supporting Brexton’s racing career without Kyle by her side. Kyle had spent years mentoring his son, teaching him about car handling, racing technique, and the work ethic required to compete.

His influence was deeply woven into the 11-year-old’s development as a racer. Yet Brexton has continued racing despite losing his father. Just under two weeks after Kyle’s death, Brexton returned to competition at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Summer Shootout. The decision showed remarkable composure from a young driver still processing an unimaginable loss.

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In July, Brexton secured his first victory since losing his father at Port City Raceway in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Starting 14th, he charged through the field to win the Restrictor Micro class, giving his family an emotional moment amid an otherwise painful period.

Brexton has continued racing across the country in multiple disciplines. He has also found ways to keep his father close, using custom helmet designs, tribute decals and Kyle’s iconic bow during celebrations.

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He has largely kept his deepest emotions private. However, he previously shared an emotional message about how much he misses Kyle, not only as his father but also as his crew chief and driver coach.

Samantha has felt the weight of that journey herself too. After Brexton’s victory at Port City, she shared a clip of the two embracing and captured the conflicting emotions of watching her son succeed without his father there.

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“First win since losing Kyle. I’ve never felt so proud and so heartbroken at the same time,” Samantha wrote.

Amid the grief, Samantha Busch has also described moments that have made her feel Kyle is still somehow close to the family. During a church service, Samantha saw a bird flying around the room. While she was praying, the bird came closer before hopping near her feet. The unexpected encounter offered Samantha comfort during an otherwise difficult moment.

She experienced another emotional moment during a recent hike to a lake. Samantha said the wind suddenly picked up and felt like a hug from Kyle when she finally reached the water body. Then she noticed the sunlight sparkling across the lake.

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“These God winks stop me in my tracks and make me feel like Kyle isn’t quite as far away as he feels,” she wrote on Instagram.

For Samantha Busch, the road ahead remains difficult. But Brexton’s “Lone Queen” nickname appears to have given her a way to acknowledge the painful reality of life without Kyle while still holding onto the strength of the family they built together.