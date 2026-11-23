Kevin Harvick tossed his HANS device toward a rival’s car while his crew members stomped across the Wood Brothers Ford and NASCAR officials hurried to pull both sides apart. Richmond has staged plenty of post-race chaos, but that September 2003 scene still stands apart, partly because of the one man who stayed buckled in through all of it. More than two decades later, Ricky Rudd has not stopped replaying it.

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“Well, I don’t know. It’d probably have been. I don’t think it’d been a one punch fight, I don’t think. I mean, it might’ve gone on a while. You know, I had Pat Tryson, probably the smart thing, he’s standing at my car window, wouldn’t let me get, wouldn’t let me get out.” Rudd revealed during his appearance on Scene Vault.

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The bad blood began two years earlier at the same track, during a season in which Rudd had already ended a three-year winless drought at Pocono. In the September 8, 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 400, rookie Harvick bumped Rudd’s No. 28 Ford with fewer than 20 laps remaining.

Rudd gathered the car up, answered with a nudge of his own and passed Harvick with six laps to go, giving Robert Yates Racing its 50th victory as an organization. Afterward, Rudd described his own move as a clean tap and Harvick’s as a cheap shot.

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Richmond reunited them on September 6, 2003, in the Chevy Rock & Roll 400. Rudd was by then driving for the Wood Brothers after leaving Yates, while Harvick was charging up the points standings for Richard Childress Racing.

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Harvick was running second when Rudd, in third, hit his rear bumper with eight laps left, sending the No. 29 Chevrolet into the Turn 1 wall and dropping him to 16th. Ryan Newman won, though his victory was quickly overshadowed.

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Afterward, Harvick parked beside Rudd’s No. 21 Ford on pit road and climbed onto the hood. Members of Richard Childress Racing and Wood Brothers Racing crowded into the dispute, and officials stepped in to calm things down. Rudd also remembers who reached his car first. Harvick, for his part, insisted that night that Rudd had delivered a cheap shot, though he later said the language he used was the part he regretted most.

“He jumped up after the crew guys kind of cleaned things out. He was, he was a little late to the game, yeah,” Rudd said.

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Penalties followed. NASCAR fined Harvick $35,000 and penalized five of his crew members, while Rudd escaped personal punishment and crew chief Pat Tryson was fined $5,000 for improper language. Harvick has since said Childress made him personally cover every fine handed to the team, a bill he put at $155,000.

Rudd had been through something similar before. In September 2002, after the Richmond race, with his split from Robert Yates Racing already announced, Yates engine specialist Larry Lackey punched him in the face over Rudd’s public criticism of the team’s engines.

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Rudd answered by throwing a water bottle that cut Lackey’s forehead. NASCAR fined Rudd $5,000 and Lackey $10,000, placed both on probation, and Lackey resigned within days.

Harvick would later find himself in the middle of another famous blowup. After the 2014 AAA Texas 500, Jeff Gordon went after Brad Keselowski over late contact that left Gordon 29th, and Harvick shoved Keselowski from behind. The brawl left both men bloodied and got four Hendrick Motorsports crewmen suspended.

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Later, Harvick was calling the shove far from one of his better decisions. Gordon, meanwhile, said he felt terrible about dragging his crew into the scuffle. Harvick said he understood the aggressive racing move that set it off, but he was bothered that Keselowski would not talk it through afterward.

Tony Stewart and Joey Logano had their own pit-road scuffle after the 2013 Auto Club 400, when Stewart, who finished 22nd, confronted Logano over being blocked on the final restart, and Logano’s crew quickly stepped between them.

Rudd has long said that he regrets never getting the chance to settle things with Harvick. With his crew chief standing at the window, the 2003 night ended without the veteran landing a swing, and it remains the defining chapter of the Rudd-Harvick rivalry at Richmond Raceway.