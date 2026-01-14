“Don’t Wanna Watch This”- Dale Jr. Issues Shocking Confession as NASCAR Finally Listens to Fans

For years, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (along with the fans) has been one of NASCAR’s loudest voices calling for change. And this week, the sport finally met him halfway. As Steve O’Donnell officially announced NASCAR’s return to a 10-race Chase format starting in 2026, Dale Jr. sounded optimistic, calling it “simpler” and more engaging for fans who want a reason to tune in every single weekend.

As a panelist in the playoff discussions, he welcomed the reset. However, beneath that excitement sat a far more uncomfortable truth. Dale Jr. admitted that the modern playoff era didn’t just frustrate him. In fact, it pushed him to the point where he genuinely didn’t want to watch NASCAR at all. Here’s what he said.

Why Dale Earnhardt Jr. fell out of love with NASCAR

For all the drama and late-season chaos it created, NASCAR’s playoff era quietly pushed even some of its most loyal voices to the edge. Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t sugarcoat that reality. Reflecting on the elimination-style system, he admitted:

“I have gotten to the point where it was like, man, I don’t wanna watch this season because they’re just gonna go all the way to Phoenix and four guys are gonna see who goes and wins it.”

That frustration didn’t come out of nowhere. From 2014 to 2025, NASCAR operated under a four-round, elimination-style playoff format that culminated in a single, winner-take-all finale. Four drivers entered the final race with a shot at the championship, and whoever finished highest among them or won outright took the title.

In theory, it guaranteed drama. In practice, it often erased 35 races of work in a matter of seconds. Phoenix Raceway became the lightning rod for criticism. The track wasn’t the problem by itself; the format was. A late caution, a mistimed pit call, or getting trapped on the wrong strategy could undo an entire season. Championships increasingly felt like they were decided by circumstances rather than performance.

Denny Hamlin’s 2025 title loss to Kyle Larson became a textbook example. After controlling much of the final race, a late caution reshuffled the field and cost him the championship, reinforcing the idea that the system functioned more like a roulette wheel than a true test of excellence.

The bigger problem

But the bigger issue at hand, and the one Dale Earnhardt Jr. repeatedly hinted at, was how drivers even got into the playoffs. The “win-and-you’re-in” rule fundamentally changed the regular season. One victory (regardless of how inconsistent the rest of the year looked) was enough to lock a driver into the postseason. Now, once that box was checked, there often wasn’t much left on the line. Points gaps didn’t matter. Week-to-week urgency faded.

The 2023 season perfectly illustrated that concern. Ryan Blaney went on to win the championship, yet his regular season raised serious questions. Blaney won only once before the playoffs and didn’t return to Victory Lane until the Round of 12. His average finish of 14.1 and eight top-five finishes were his worst numbers since 2018. By traditional measures of season-long dominance, it wasn’t a championship-caliber year. Under the playoff system, however, timing mattered more than trends. And then there’s playoff format’s hated poster child – Joey Logano. We all know where this discussion goes.

That disconnect chipped away at fan engagement. Earnhardt put it bluntly when he said, “I can miss this one. I don’t need to tune in today.” For a sport built on weekly loyalty, that admission was alarming. When every race no longer felt essential, the emotional investment disappeared. Fans knew it would all come down to Phoenix anyway, so why stress over a midseason race?

Which brings the conversation full circle. “It’s too much happenstance, too much potluck,” Dale Earnhardt Jr said. And for many fans, drivers, and insiders, that summed up the playoff era perfectly. Championships felt less earned, seasons felt less meaningful, and the weekly grind that once defined NASCAR slowly lost its weight.

How the chase brings balance back

The return of the 10-race Chase format is NASCAR’s attempt to fix exactly what Dale Earnhardt Jr. and others were frustrated with – randomness overpowering consistency. Instead of a single, winner-take-all finale, the championship is now decided over 10 races, forcing drivers to perform week after week against the same elite competition. One bad race still hurts, but it doesn’t end a title dream outright. And one lucky break doesn’t suddenly crown a champion either.

This format restores pressure to every weekend. Points matter again, not just wins. Drivers can’t cruise through the regular season after grabbing a victory, because seeding into the Chase and early points gaps now have real consequences. At the same time, winning is still rewarded more heavily, keeping aggression and ambition alive without turning the championship into a lottery.

Most importantly, it gives fans a reason to stay locked in. A slow burn replaces the all-or-nothing chaos. If a contender has a bad Chase opener, there’s still a story to follow. If someone gets hot, they still have to sustain it for 10 races. It’s not a full-season points throwback, but it brings back the feeling that championships are earned, not stumbled into.