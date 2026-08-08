“Don’t Want Three Organizations Win”– NASCAR CEO Exposes Complicated Hurdle Behind Unchecked Spending Cap Despite Major Garage Support

Halfway through the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, a pattern has made itself very clear. Tyler Reddick wins. Denny Hamlin wins. Chase Elliott wins. Between 23XI Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, and Hendrick Motorsports, they have taken fifteen of the season’s trophies. NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell has noticed, and he has thoughts about it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Someone recently put the obvious question to him. With the sport’s richest teams able to spend whatever it takes to hire the best drivers, the best pit crews, and the best personnel, is there any kind of cap in place to keep things competitive?

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right now there’s no cap,” O’Donnell said flatly on Bussin’ With The Boys.

He did say that most of the garage wants one. Around 70 percent of Cup teams are in favor. The holdouts, predictably, are the ones currently winning. O’Donnell compared it to baseball’s Dodgers situation, where the team with the biggest wallet has no reason to vote for a salary cap. The teams hoarding trophies right now feel the same way.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t want to see where three organizations win every single race,” O’Donnell said. “That’s not good for the fans.”

Running a NASCAR team in competition costs around $20 million a year. Standard NASCAR payouts cover maybe $11 to $12 million of that. The rest comes from sponsorships and, increasingly, from the other businesses these team owners run on the side. That second part is exactly where a spending cap falls apart.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s complicated,” O’Donnell said, “because a lot of these guys are in different businesses. They’ve got different entities that are involved in helping fund the race team, so it would be hard to police.”

He is right. The biggest teams in NASCAR are not just race teams anymore. They have technology divisions, licensing operations, and investment arms that funnel money back into the racing side. Figuring out where the business ends and the race team begins is not straightforward. A cap with no enforcement mechanism is just a suggestion.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR has tried to close the gap another way. The Next Gen car, which every team has raced since 2022, ended the era of wealthy teams building their own custom parts. Now everyone buys from the same approved vendors. A Hendrick Motorsports car and a Spire Motorsports car roll off the same spec sheet. That wiped out one of the biggest financial edges that top teams used to hold.

The new charter agreement through 2031 helped too. Teams now collect 35 to 40 percent of NASCAR’s $7.7 billion television deal, up from 25 percent before. The lowest-earning chartered team used to take home around $5 million a year. That floor is now closer to $8.5 million. For smaller operations, that is not nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charter values show how much the business has changed. Buying a single charter spot on the grid now costs close to $100 million. Five years ago, that number would have seemed impossible.

But better finances across the board do not automatically mean better competition at the front. O’Donnell knows that too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the sport evolves, we gotta make sure that we put on the most competitive races,” he said. “We gotta look at how we balance that.”

A spending cap that 70 percent of the garage supports still does not exist, because the 30 percent with all the leverage does not need one. That math is not changing anytime soon.