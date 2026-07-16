“Double-Edged Sword”- 20-Year-Old NASCAR Driver Rejects Controversial Truck Trend After Sacrificing First Win

The NASCAR Truck Series has earned a reputation for extreme racing, particularly in the final laps. Contact has become commonplace as drivers race with such desperation. And it is not unusual to witness contestants destroy one another before they have a chance to compete for the victory. That’s why Landen Lewis’ approach at Lime Rock Park stood out. With his first Truck Series victory within reach, the 20-year-old chose respect over recklessness…even if it meant leaving the trophy behind.

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Landen Lewis explains why wrecking someone for the first win wasn’t worth it

Lewis came agonizingly close to winning his first NASCAR Truck Series race at Lime Rock Park. After the race, Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass asked the young driver about his decision to race cleanly. Lewis gave an honest answer.

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“Well, at the same time, I feel like in that spot, it’s a double-edged sword, right? You have a trophy. But at the same time, when you had to wreck someone to win the trophy, it’s also a bad look as well, and owners don’t like that.”

In Saturday’s LiUNA 150, Lewis finished a career-best second, trailing veteran Grant Enfinger by only 0.483 seconds. Even though it was only his seventh Truck Series appearance, he resisted the urge to use the bumper to his advantage when the chance arose.

Following the race, Lewis acknowledged that there were times on the last lap when he might have raced differently. However, he wanted the NASCAR community to remember his first Truck Series victory for the right reasons. He kept tucked in behind Enfinger around Lime Rock’s seven-turn layout rather than pressing the issue. Enfinger held on for the win after finishing the last lap flawlessly. Lewis, on the other hand, crossed the finish line wondering what might have been.

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It was a bittersweet outcome. However, it continued the young driver’s amazing run. Lewis backed up his fourth-place finish at Naval Base Coronado with another top-five result for Niece Motorsports. Given what transpired earlier in the race, the weekend became even more remarkable.

By the end of Stage 1, Lewis had risen from sixth to third. Before being involved in a multi-truck mishap during a restart in Stage 2, he continued to be in the lead pack. Luckily, the damage was controllable. Then, veteran crew chief Phil Gould took a risk by choosing to continue on course rather than pitting before the stage break.

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Lewis was positioned for a late charge as a result of that choice. He made progress despite having older tires than some of his competitors, and as the white flag flew, he was pursuing Enfinger. On the broader scale, too, Lewis’ rise has been building for some time.

After winning the CARS Tour Late Model Stock title the previous year, he joined the Truck Series. Before that, he had expertise in ARCA competition, karting, Legend Cars, and dirt modified vehicles. Additionally, he has benefited from the assistance of Kevin Harvick‘s management team and the advice of NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. Those qualities convinced Niece Motorsports to sign him as one of its anchor drivers for a part-time 2026 schedule.

Lewis takes a different approach in today’s Truck Series. Pushing opponents aside is a standard strategy. Lewis sacrificed a trophy at Lime Rock. But he also showed owners, competitors, and fans the kind of racer he wants to be. Sometimes, that reputation can be worth just as much as a first win.