Doubts Rise on Dodge’s NASCAR Return Amidst Pending Cup Series Roadblock

Dodge left NASCAR on a positive note after Brad Keselowski won his first championship back in 2012. But more than a decade later, hopes of a comeback in 2027 remain surrounded by uncertainty. There is still a significant obstacle separating Dodge from NASCAR’s top division, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited return will ever take place.

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If you remember, a couple of months ago, Jordan Bianchi reported that Dodge was increasingly likely to enter the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027 as a manufacturer and was working to finalize its plans.

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According to Bianchi, the Dodge Challenger body had already completed initial wind tunnel testing. Moreover, Stellantis had also reportedly made progress on the more complicated obstacle: developing and producing an engine for NASCAR’s premier division.

That progress had given fans reason to believe Dodge could finally make its long-awaited return in 2027. However, as per the latest update there is still work to do.

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This morning, Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice provided an update on the team’s ongoing discussions with Ty Dillon and Dodge’s potential NASCAR return.

First, Rice revealed that Kaulig has held more serious discussions with Dillon over the past couple of weeks. This naturally suggests that the possibility of his return to the team has improved.

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Then on Dodge, Rice made it clear that both he and team owner Matt Kaulig want to see the manufacturer join the Cup Series. However, he also acknowledged that the same major hurdle remains in the way.

That was him pointing to the biggest question remaining in NASCAR Dodge 2027 return: engine program. NASCAR’s Next Gen car allows manufacturers to build their own engines within the series’ regulations. However, looking at the way things are, there is still a lot of progress to be made on this front.

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Dodge therefore has more than a body to prepare before it can compete. And with the 2027 season soon approaching, the lack of a formal announcement is beginning to make some fans skeptical.

While Rice’s comments suggest progress is being made behind the scenes, the timeline has become a growing concern. That uncertainty has already sparked doubts among fans who are questioning whether Dodge can realistically make return next year.

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Fans grow skeptical as Dodge’s 2027 window gets tighter

Rice’s latest comments have done little to eliminate the doubts surrounding Dodge’s potential 2027 Cup Series return. For some fans, the calendar itself is becoming the biggest warning sign.

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One fan summed up the concern bluntly: “Just doesn’t sound like this is leading to a 2027 appearance in cup.”

That skepticism is understandable. It is already August 2026! This naturally meaning teams and manufacturers would have to move quickly if Dodge intends to field a competitive Cup program next season. An engine program, manufacturer partnership and team structure all need to be finalized before the cars can actually reach the grid.

Another fan pointed to Dodge’s easier path into NASCAR’s lower division: “I think that ship has sailed. They had a much easier route to Trucks thanks to Ilmor, and the body had already been approved and revealed by this point last year. If Dodge had an engine program and body ready for 2027, it would’ve already been announced by this point.”

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There is some important context behind that argument. Ram, another Stellantis brand, officially returned to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2026 after a 13-year absence. The official announcement came in June 2025 and showcased the team’s readiness for the 2026 season way ahead of time unlike Dodge’s return to Cup.

Another fan reduced the entire situation to four words: “No engine no drive.”

And that may be the biggest issue of all. A Cup manufacturer cannot simply arrive with a new body. Dodge needs a NASCAR-compliant and approved engine capable of competing against Toyota, Ford and Chevrolet. Without that powerplant, there is no realistic path to the starting grid.

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A fourth fan offered a more cautious prediction: “2028, but yeah, without a major announcement, next season isn’t happening. Which might be for the best.”

Waiting another year could ultimately benefit Dodge. Rather than rushing a new program onto the grid, Stellantis could use 2027 to perfect its engine, chassis partnership and overall operation before making its return.