Driver at the Heart of Daniel Dye’s NASCAR Suspension Breaks Weeks-Long Silence

In March 2026, Daniel Dye’s career came to a screeching halt. Just as the yellow flag pauses a race, his career now faces the same fate. This is not without reason; he and IndyCar David Malukas became connected through an insensitive comment, which has now led to a chain of events.

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Daniel Dye, who was racing full-time for Kaulig Racing, was caught on camera mocking David Malukas, imitating his voice in a high-pitched tone and explicitly calling it his “David Malukas gay voice.” The clip went viral, NASCAR suspended him indefinitely, and Kaulig Racing followed with a suspension of its own.

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Dye eventually completed sensitivity training, was reinstated, and then parted ways with Kaulig altogether. Through all of it, the one person who had stayed completely quiet was the man at the center of it until now. At his first media availability since the incident, he kept it short and left very little room for interpretation.

“I didn’t see anything, and I have no thoughts on any of that stuff,” he said. “We’ll just focus on our situation here and focus on IndyCar. Like, I have no idea who these guys are, literally, I don’t know. So yeah, it is what it is.”

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It was about as unbothered a response as anyone could give. Malukas, who drives the No. 12 Chevrolet for Team Penske in the 2026 IndyCar season, is coming off a strong start to the year that includes his first career IndyCar pole at Phoenix. He had no reason to dwell on a controversy involving a driver he had met once, and he made that clear.

The incident itself began when Daniel Dye and Malukas crossed paths at a joint NASCAR-IndyCar race weekend in St. Petersburg earlier in the season. Dye later recounted the meeting during a Whatnot livestream, where he imitated Malukas’ voice and made insinuations about his sexuality. The clip spread, and the backlash was immediate.

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NASCAR suspended Dye under Section 4.3.C of its rulebook, which prohibits members from making public statements that disparage another person based on sexual orientation, among other things.

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Dye apologized, calling his comments “careless” and admitting that intention does not erase impact. He completed the required sensitivity training and was reinstated on March 31.

However, Kaulig Racing and RAM, the team’s manufacturer backer, chose not to bring him back. Corey LaJoie was named as his replacement in the No. 10 truck for the rest of the season.

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Daniel Dye’s exit from Kaulig was not his first brush with controversy

In 2022, while competing in the ARCA Menards Series at 18 years old, he was arrested and charged with felony battery after an altercation at his high school in Daytona Beach, Florida. The charge was later reduced to misdemeanor battery, and Dye completed a deferred prosecution agreement that included anger management and community service.

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Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 13: Daniel Dye 52 AM Racing Champion Container Ford in the garage area prior to practice for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA OReilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 on February 13, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL.Photo by Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 13 NASCAR OReilly Auto Parts Series United Rentals 300 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260213039

ARCA reinstated him, and he went on to finish as the championship runner-up that year. His career had been building steadily since — 49 Truck Series starts, two top fives, and a full-time ride with one of the more recognizable names in NASCAR’s lower series. The livestream undid most of that momentum in a matter of hours.

In his statement following reinstatement, Dye framed his exit from Kaulig as a reset.

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“After a lot of honest self-reflection and guidance from mentors I trust, I’ve decided the smartest move for my career is to realign my focus on my long-term objective of becoming a successful driver at the highest level of stock car racing,” he wrote.

Whether that reset leads anywhere meaningful remains to be seen. Malukas did not know who Dye was before the incident, and judging by his response, he still does not feel the need to.