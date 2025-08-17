Driver Goes Flying in Scary Race Crash Yet NASCAR Fans Can’t Help but Laugh

Speedway 660 lit up on Saturday night as the Easy-Kleen Pressure Systems Ltd. 150 delivered a show that fans won’t soon forget. Devin Snell, piloting the #10 machine, carved his name into Atlantic Canada’s racing history with a breakthrough win. Starting deep in the pack from 15th, Snell charged methodically through the field, his car coming alive just when it mattered most. By lap 103, he muscled past Gref Fahey in a wheel-to-wheel duel, and from there, Snell never looked back, checking out for the biggest win of his career. But while Snell was writing his own fairytale, the battles behind him were equally gripping.

Tanton Wooldridge in #01, the series points leaders, refused to let the spotlight stray too far. Locked in a relentless fight with Ryan Messer, Wooldridge clawed his way into second with just 12 laps to go, extending his streak of four straight podiums. Messer, who had earlier captured the EIT Race Radios Pole Award, endured a turbulent night, dropping to the rear after multiple pit stops before grinding his way back onto the podium. These storylines wove together a race of resilience, determination, and pure grit. Yet, for all the strategy and skill, it was one shocking moment that had everyone at Speedway 660 holding their breath.

On Lap 63, Kevin Moore in #88, stole the headlines in a dramatic fashion. Attempting to keep pace, Moore’s car veered out of control, launching over the turn three banking in a jaw-dropping “Dukes of Hazzard”- style flight. Dirt sprayed, the crowd gasped, and for a moment, silence hung heavy over the speedway. Moore has previously competed in eight Pro Stock races at 660 Speedway in 2009, accumulating one win and two podiums. More recently, in 2024, he contended strongly but ultimately finished fourth in the Re/Max Pro Stock feature. However, this crash was horrifying for both fans and insiders. One insider wrote on X, “There’s getting launched and then there’s going full “Gone in 60 Seconds.” Kevin Moore walked away from this wild crash.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And from that moment on, the drama thickened. A late restart saw Snell outduel Fahey and Wooldridge, pulling clear as the race’s final caution reset the stage for a showdown behind him. Fahey, who had dominated by leading 78 laps, faded in the closing stages, forced to settle for a bittersweet fourth, tying his career best despite showing winning pace. Meanwhile, Rasmussen in #81 celebrated a career milestone with his first-ever top-five, proof that Speedway 660 was a track of both heartbreak and breakthrough. Still, the checkered flag was just one part of the story; the reactions afterward carried their own electricity.

For the fans who packed the stands and followed along online, the race was a rollercoaster. They watched Snell seize his crowning moment, Wooldridge strengthen his championship big, and Moore survive a crash straight out of Hollywood. This might seem to be a very tense moment in fan forums, but it turned out to be the opposite of it all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Social media lights up with memes and humor

One fan joked, “This 100% is a Dukes of Hazzard moment over a Gone in 60 seconds (I mean, look at that dirt trail) lol,” echoing a real sense of disbelief sparked by Kevin Moore’s wild airborne crash. Spectators likened the spectacle to the iconic TV series, noting how Moore’s car catapulted over the banking in a gravity-defying moment that looked straight out of a Hill Country stunt reel. Similar crashes have also been seen at NASCAR National Series races, including Joey Logano‘s Dover bump in 2009 that sent him toward the outside, as his car careened off the high banking, tumbling multiple times before landing upright.

Others recalled, “Can’t help but hear that guitar intro and Waylon singing… just a good ole boys….” The instant mental soundtrack to Waylon Jennings’ “Good Ol’ Boys” isn’t random. The long-running association between high-flying car stunts and The Dukes of Hazzard is baked into pop culture, and recent viral stunts, including a June 2025 replica General Lee jump that drew international attention. Jennings’ theme: the show’s signature guitar intro and chorus, became a natural audio cue for anyone watching a car sail over a bank, and outlets calling the Somerset stunt “Dukes-style”, helping cement the trope.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After being informed that Moore came out of the crash safely, fans couldn’t help but laugh at the view before them, as one wrote, “Bruh turned into Evel Knievel out of nowhere.” It was less Easy-Kleen 150 and more Evel Knievel (1971) or even Viva Knievel! (1977), where cars and bikes soared through the air with reckless abandon. Watching Moore’s machine launch off felt like an unscripted sequel, except this time, no Hollywood cameras were rolling, just stunned fans laughing at the absurdity of a short-track race transforming into a big-screen daredevil act.

Other fans wasted no time unleashing sarcasm over Moore’s wild off-track moment, with quips like, “just taking his joker lap” and “You can’t park there.” The humor, though sharp, reflected the way racing fans often use wit to process jaw-dropping crashes that thankfully end without injury.