Driver Hit With 6-Month Ban Days After Admitting to Intentional Wreck

Wrecks are common in dirt late-model racing. On most occasions, it’s just bad luck. Just like, on August 9, 2025, at Florence Speedway during the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series semifeature, when veteran Mike Marlar was dancing his way through traffic on lap 11 before bumping into a lapped machine. The contact sent Marlar into the wall, ending his night; yet even in defeat, his calm nod, “nothing personal…just a bad racing deal,” reminded everyone how much grit, respect, and pragmatism define this sport.

But what happens when a driver admits it wasn’t just a racing deal? A few nights later, on Friday, August 15, at Batesville Motor Speedway, Cade Dillard and Garrett Alberson collided while battling for the lead on a lap-eight restart during the Nutrien Ag Solutions Topless 100 weekend. The crash wiped out both contenders in a backstretch pileup, but it was Dillard’s reaction post the crash that raised eyebrows across the series. That left the sanctioning body with little choice but to weigh in.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Six-month suspension drops after Cade Dillard’s confession

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has officially suspended Cade Dillard for six months following his admission that he intentionally wrecked Garrett Alberson during a lap-eight restart at Batesville Motor Speedway, Ark., during the Topless 100 weekend. According to FloRacing, Dillard acknowledged he caused the wreck deliberately and said he’d “do it again if the opportunity arose,” prompting officials to deem his “on-track and off-track actions … aggressive, violating the conduct policy.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Dillard, 34, isn’t a regular on the tour; he’s only made five feature starts in 2025, with his best result being ninth place on July 11 at Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, Missouri. His confession transformed what might have been a routine mid-race collision into a serious disciplinary matter.

This isn’t the first time a dirt late-model driver has been disciplined for deliberate contact. Earlier this year, dirt track sanctions saw at least two other suspensions: Taylor Farlling was suspended following an incident in a Port Royal limited late-model race, and Bob Gardner received a ban after retaliating against Daryn Klein in a MARS event, as detailed by Dirtrackr.com, which noted “this is the third lengthy suspension we’ve seen handed to a dirt late model racer this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr heats up in Cars tour return with FloRacing

A packed house gathered to watch Dale Earnhardt Jr. make one of his most poignant returns, driving the legendary No. 8 “Baseball Car” in the zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car feature. The car adorned in the iconic red-and-white Budweiser / MLB All-Star Game paint scheme made for an emotional tribute to the design he raced in 2001 at Daytona, less than five months after his father’s passing. After qualifying a modest 22nd, Dale Jr. spun off Turn 4 with 73 laps to go but rallied hard, charging all the way up to ninth, and ultimately clinching a grit-soaked 10th-place finish on race night.

Meanwhile, championship contender Connor Hall claimed fifth, keeping his rivalry with race winner Landen Lewis firmly alive. Off the track, the weekend was a hit too, with fans getting up close and personal time with the 50-year-old JR Motorsports owner and other drivers, making it as much a celebration of the sport and its heritage as it was of competition.

Reflecting on the race, Earnhardt Jr. admitted the cars felt vastly different from what he’d driven over the last two decades: “I had enough speed to pass a few guys… but with about 25 to go, I burned the rear tires off. Really loose in and really loose off.” He laughed, “These late models are hot,” a reference not just to handling but to their demanding performance envelope.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dale Earnhardt Jr. didn’t just roll into the pits as a celebrity guest because he co-owns the CARS Tour. In January 2023, his DEJ Management teamed up with partners Kevin Harvick Incorporated, Justin Marks’ Trackhouse Racing, and Jeff Burton Autosports to acquire the series, elevating its national profile and institutional stability.

That convergence of star power, ownership, and media translates directly to expectations. When Cade Dillard went on record admitting he intentionally wrecked Alberson, it wasn’t merely an isolated dirt drama. It collided with NASCAR-adjacent scrutiny and fan attention. In an ecosystem increasingly molded by Earnhardt Jr.’s influence, Lucas Oil’s swift six-month suspension sends a clear message: when the spotlight is this bright, conduct matters on every oval, on every broadcast, and in every car.