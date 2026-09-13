Driver Jailed on Felony Charge After Intentional Crash Sparks Massive Pit Brawl at Indianapolis

The 50th Annual 3-Hour Figure 8 Championship at Indianapolis Speedrome ended in shocking fashion after a late-race incident sparked a massive confrontation. With more than 400 laps completed and only minutes left in the $50,000-to-win race, contact between lead-lap contenders quickly escalated into something far more serious. An intentional-looking crash was followed by a driver confrontation before the chaos spilled into the pits. Now, one of the drivers involved has been jailed and faces both misdemeanor and felony charges.

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As reported by Brayton Laster on X, Dana Tunny was taken to jail after the 50th Annual 3-Hour Figure 8 Championship at Indianapolis Speedrome erupted into violence in its closing minutes. Tunny faces both a misdemeanor and a felony charge following an incident that began with contact between lead-lap contenders and escalated into a confrontation involving drivers and their crews.

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The race had roughly four minutes remaining when Jeffrey Shackelford and Mark Tunny were still battling for the lead. Shackelford, the track champion driving the No. 28, had made contact with Mark Tunny, who was behind the wheel of the No. 3T, around 10 minutes before the finish. Both drivers continued, keeping the battle alive as the three-hour race entered its final stages.

Mark Tunny later made contact with Shackelford and spun him. That incident appeared to be a normal racing exchange, especially given the circumstances of a grueling event in which drivers had spent hours navigating traffic and the track’s unique crossing section.

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The situation changed when Dana Tunny, who was more than 200 laps down, came across the track and appeared to finish off Shackelford. The move immediately escalated the situation. Shackelford climbed from his car and confronted Dana, with the situation turning physical as he began kicking him.

The confrontation did not remain on the racing surface. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report, Dana later swerved toward Shackelford’s crew in the pits, triggering a massive fight.

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The incident was especially striking because of the nature of the event itself. Figure 8 racing is unlike a conventional oval race. Cars race around a track that crosses over itself, creating a central intersection where competitors can encounter one another at high speed. Drivers must manage traffic, positioning and timing for the entire event while anticipating cars approaching from multiple directions.

The 3-Hour Figure 8 Championship takes that challenge even further. Competitors are required to maintain concentration for three hours while dealing with traffic, contact and the constant threat of another car arriving at the crossover point. This year’s race marked the 50th running of the event and carried a $50,000 winner’s payout, adding even more significance to an already demanding contest.

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The cars themselves are built for serious competition. The Outlaw Super Late Models used in the event weigh around 2,450 pounds, run 10-inch tires and can produce between 650 and 700 horsepower. Building one can cost more than $50,000, showing the level of machinery involved in an event that combines endurance racing with the unique hazards of Figure 8 competition.

Indianapolis Speedrome itself has a long history with the discipline. Opened in 1941, it is regarded as the oldest operating Figure 8 track in the United States and continues to host racing on Saturdays from April through October.

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But instead of being remembered only for its 50th anniversary and demanding three-hour format, this year’s race will be remembered for what unfolded in its final minutes. A late-race battle turned into a physical confrontation, spilled into the pits and ultimately resulted in one driver being taken to jail.