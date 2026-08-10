Driver Left With Broken Bone & Bruised Lung After Wild Sprint Cars Crash Rocks Knoxville

The green flag dropped on Heat 4 of the Capitani Classic, and within seconds, four cars were already in a pile. Brady Bacon, Anthony Macri, Hank Davis, and Garet Williamson never even made it through the first turn. The red flag came out, the crowd went quiet, and everyone waited to see who was getting out of what.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

All four drivers climbed out, and the track said everybody was okay. However, they were not entirely right about that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bacon pieced together what happened. He was third and went to the bottom after NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson moved up a lane ahead of him. Macri was already in that spot.

“He says he feels fine after the tangle with Macri. Tried to fill the bottom after Larson moved up a lane from third. Obviously Macri was there upon that decision. I thought it was a racing deal,” journalist Kyle McFadden reported on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bacon’s car, the No. 21H, was wrecked badly enough that Bacon himself was surprised to hear it could be fixed. He walked away feeling fine. So did Davis and Williamson. Macri walked away too, but his night was not over. His team posted an update the next morning. It was not good.

Macri had been taken to the hospital after the race. Doctors found a broken clavicle and a bruised lung. His No. 39M was totaled in the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

His team specifically thanked his XXX Chassis and safety equipment for keeping things from being much worse, noting it was “a hard reminder of just how important quality safety equipment and a properly built race car are.”

Macri is banged up, but his team says he is in good spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Capitani Classic runs right before the Knoxville Nationals, which is the biggest race on the sprint car calendar. Macri is out of it. He came into this week as one of the hottest drivers in the country, having just won his second career Kings Royal crown and emerged as a genuine contender for the Nationals. That chance is gone now.

A broken clavicle usually needs four to eight weeks before a driver is physically ready to handle a 410 sprint car again. The bruised lung makes that recovery harder. The team has not given a return date or said whether anyone will sub in for him at upcoming events.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes this especially brutal is the pattern. Macri fractured his T4 vertebra at the Eldora 4-Crown Nationals last September, then dealt with another back injury early in the 2026 season. Now he has a broken clavicle and a bruised lung. That makes three serious injuries in under a year for a driver who was right in the middle of one of the best stretches of his career.

His team put it simply. He is disappointed, he is hurting, and he is focused on getting back. Given everything that has happened to him over the past twelve months, that kind of perspective is hard-earned.