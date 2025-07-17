Driver Risks Ejection From NASCAR After Another Controversial Move in International Waters

When rowdiness stands in the path of glory, things turn complicated. They got a bit too complicated for NASCAR Canada driver Marc-Antoine Camirand. The 46-year-old racer has been riding a brilliant streak for the past few seasons. Clinching 3 trophies in 2022, he paved a solid path to his first NASCAR Pinty’s championship. Camirand fetched his second title in 2024 with four race wins. The trophies are coming in 2025 as well, but so are the controversies.

Marc-Antoine Camirand, driver of the #96 GM Paillé Chevrolet, has achieved a lot this season. From fetching the fastest lap time at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park to finishing first less than a week ago, the laurels keep coming. However, the penalties just piled up with a huge risk to his career.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

NASCAR Driver’s brash actions tip over

Well, Marc-Antoine Camirand was coming in hot for the NASCAR Canada Leland 250. He was the defending winner of the race at Sutherland Automotive Speedway. But a controversy hung over him like a shadow from last week’s NAPA 300 race. Camirand led for 71 of the 300 laps there to win, but in the process, engaged in intense battles with his rivals. That landed him a $1500 fine and a 6-point redux. Fast forward to the Saskatoon race, Camirand dazzled again, working his way up to third by mid-race after starting at the rear in a backup car. With 33 laps to go, he cut down race leader Kevin Lacroix’s lead to 0.739 seconds. Eventually, Camirand finished first, but little did he know about the incoming disaster.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In less than an hour of Marc-Antoine Camirand’s potential race victory, NASCAR nullified his win. According to Speedway Digest journalist Brett Winningham on X, “Kevin Lacroix is being given the win as Camirand is penalized for rough driving, per @revtvcanada #NASCARCanada #NASCAR.” This comes immediately after the storm that Camirand whipped up in Edmonton.

The behavioral infraction in the last race was due to “intentionally wrecking another vehicle.” Let us wait and see what reasons are put forward for this penalty. In Saskatoon, Camirand’s aggression was visible. During the white-flag lap, Lacroix still had the lead until his rival appeared. Camirand nudged Lacroix’s race car to snatch the lead and finish first, which is what prompted officials to slap him with a penalty. Back-to-back penalties pose a serious threat to any NASCAR driver’s career.

This comes as an unfortunate consequence, as Mark-Antoine Camirand put in a solid effort. He was especially looking forward to winning in Sutherland again, after enduring a hot and muggy Leland 250 race night last year. Camirand said before the race, “It was one of the hottest days out there. It was a grind. I(But) it was a big win for the team.”

Presently, Camirand may be in a sordid state after another lost victory. Yet he does have voices of support beside him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Questioning the penalty

Well, Marc-Antoine Camirand does have a history of penalties in NASCAR. Back in 2023, Camirand and the No. 96 Paille Racing Team scored a victory at Autodrome Chaudière. However, their celebration was short-lived as NASCAR announced a P4 penalty due to their tail arm mounts being of equal distance. His 2023 fate seems to be revisiting Camirand’s 2025 season, but the circumstances are different. According to NASCAR, Camirand’s last-lap move on Kevin Lacroix was aggressive. However, journalist Brett Winningham pointed out that it was a simple tap on Lacroix’s car for Camirand to get ahead. He posted the video on X and listed his argument for Camirand.

Winnigham wrote, giving reference to the Edmonton incident as well. He said, “I understand why NASCAR is on edge when it comes to this sort of thing (especially after last week in Edmonton), but I don’t see what the issue was that Camirand did here. It wasn’t a complete cleanout or dive bomb hook like we’ve seen in other instances. Looked like Lacroix left the bottom open and Camirand filled it.” He offered an example of a wild last-lap battle for third in a 2024 race, where drivers Lessard and Dumoulin dug each others’ side doors out. Winningham wrote, “Not to be that person but this wasn’t called for rough driving at the end of a NASCAR Canada race last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Clearly, there are multiple sides to Marc-Antoine Camirand’s latest debacle. Let us wait and see how NASCAR’s judicial arm handles his situation.