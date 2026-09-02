“Duct Taped Down to a Stretcher”- Former Driver Drops Chilling Reflection on Violent Crash That Changed NASCAR

Just a few months before Dale Earnhardt’s tragic fatal crash in Daytona, which triggered widespread safety changes to the sport, another NASCAR driver went through a spine-chilling incident in Indianapolis. He was unconscious upon impact, trapped inside his car, with doctors on the track fearing the worst. Years later, Jeremy Mayfield walks the community through what he has been through.

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“I remember, you know, waking up. I knew when I opened my eyes up, I could hear people talking. And I opened my eyes up like this, and I felt like my head was duct taped down to a stretcher or something,” the former Cup Series driver revealed on the Jeremy Mayfield show.

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He was involved in the terrifying incident during practice ahead of the 2000 Brickyard 400. Mayfield was following Rusty Wallace as the Penske teammates approached Turn 3. Wallace’s car twitched as it entered the corner, but continued through the turn. Mayfield, sadly, wasn’t as lucky.

He suddenly spun toward the outside wall. The car turned so quickly that Mayfield had little chance to react before the driver’s side slammed hard into the concrete. Mayfield was knocked unconscious and remained trapped inside the battered No. 12 Ford.

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Track safety workers needed nearly 10 minutes to remove him from the car. It was reported that his trap speed had reached 207 mph, which goes on to show the sheer force involved in the crash. Mayfield was transported by ambulance to Methodist Hospital, where he eventually regained consciousness. However, he was unable to compete in the Brickyard 400.

Kyle Petty then took over Mayfield’s backup Ford for the Penske-Kranefuss Racing team and started from the back of the field. The crash also forced Mayfield to miss the following two races. Despite the disruption, he finished 24th in the championship standings that season.

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The Indianapolis wreck was not an isolated scare for Mayfield that year. Just two weeks earlier, he had crashed while leading the final lap of the Pennsylvania 500 at Pocono International Raceway. A blown tire sent his car into the wall while he was fighting for the victory.

The wider NASCAR community was also dealing with a devastating run of accidents in 2000. Busch Series driver Adam Petty passed away in a practice crash at New Hampshire International Speedway on May 12. Kenny Irwin suffered a fatal practice crash at the same track on July 7. In total, three deaths took place over a six-month span in 2000.

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Racers largely saw the dangers of competition as tragic but unavoidable. Kyle Petty, Adam Petty’s father, acknowledged it, stating, “I witnessed more death than I can count on my fingers and toes. You knew it was always there.”

The crashes — and the devastating outcomes for the drivers — came during a period when NASCAR’s safety technology was still developing. The Steel and Foam Energy Reduction (SAFER) barrier, now a familiar sight around high-speed racing facilities, was not yet being used.

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The barrier was first used in racing in 2002. Its debut came at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, one year after Dale Earnhardt’s fatal crash at Daytona. That timing makes Mayfield’s survival even more significant. His wreck exposed the brutal consequences of hitting an unprotected concrete wall at speed.

Mayfield also explained that he worked on his seat after the accident. Some of the changes he made were eventually incorporated into seats used by other drivers. Back in the day, NASCAR seat and restraint technology was largely outdated, relying on flexible mounting systems and simple configurations that left drivers vulnerable during high-speed impacts.

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However, NASCAR gradually moved toward carbon-fiber seats that offered greater protection, along with seat-mounting systems designed to create more space between drivers and the door during impacts.

Mayfield’s survival therefore became more than a personal story. What he learned from one of NASCAR’s most violent crashes helped shape safety practices that could protect drivers facing similar impacts.