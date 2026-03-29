“Dumbest sh*t”: Bubba Wallace’s Move Triggers New Hate Days After Making Big Claim

For someone who wanted to stay out of any trouble, Bubba Wallace surely walked right into the lion’s den.

Any sense of rhythm vanished in an instant on lap 324 when the race descended into chaos on the front stretch. Bubba Wallace made contact with Carson Hocevar in Turn 4, triggering a violent chain reaction that swept up around twelve cars, including Zane Smith, Connor Zilisch, and Chris Buescher.

Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR radio, he admitted that the constant attention had become exhausting. “I’ve always said at the start of every year I want to be out of the headlines,” Wallace said. “I always find myself in it, and I’m assuming that’s just my personality. I say one thing, and it takes off, or I do one thing, and it takes off, so you know I’ve just been trying to kind of bid on everything that we talked about in the off-season of what we need to do better comes down to managing races.”

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The aftermath was brutal. Wallace’s car took heavy damage and the caution flag flew as teams were left scrambling to make sense of the sudden turn of events. It also ended the race early for the 23XI Racing driver. The timing current have been more ironic. Just days earlier, Wallace had opened up about wanting to stay away from exactly this kind of spotlight.

Despite the intention he states, the incident with Hocevar has pulled him right back into the storm he was hoping to avoid. And now the NASCAR fans aren’t letting Wallace off the hook.

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The fallout was immediate and as expected, the reaction from fans was anything but subtle. Social media quickly turned into a running commentary on Wallace’s involvement in the wreck with many pointing to a pattern they believe they’ve seen before.

“Bubba is such a hot head. that was the dumbest sh-t I’ve ever seen,” one fan wrote, while another added more sarcastically, “Breaking news! Bubba loses his cool and has a temper tantrum! Just another Sunday!”

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That sentiment only grew harsher as more angles of the incident circulated.