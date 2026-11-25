Kenny Wallace was still a teenager when he started working on his older brother Rusty’s race cars. By 1984, he was calling the shots for Joe Ruttman as a crew chief in NASCAR’s premier series. It was a good job for someone his age, except Wallace had little interest in spending his Sundays watching other people race.

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He moved back to St. Louis, Missouri, to start a driving career of his own. Little did he know that a few races at local tracks would help him find his way back to NASCAR.

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“So Dale Sr. and Rusty, my brother, put something together. They put me in Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s black No. 8. This is the second series. Earnhardt puts me in his car. I run Martinsville. I finished like 12th,” Wallace recalled in a clip shared by Bare Knuckle Nation on X.

What makes the story interesting is how Wallace earned Earnhardt’s confidence in the first place. At 22, he was relatively old to be starting a racing career. He built his own cars, worked on their chassis, and drove the hauler himself. Nevertheless, Wallace earned the American Speed Association’s Rookie of the Year award in 1986, competing in a series that regularly produced NASCAR talent.

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Earnhardt occasionally brought his own car to those races. During one encounter at the Minnesota State Fair in St. Paul, Earnhardt bumped Wallace entering a corner. Wallace kept the car under control. After the race, Earnhardt approached him and complimented him for saving it.

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“He knew me from being a crew chief. Herman’s, you know, last time I saw Herman, he was a crew chief. Now he’s racing. Earnhardt is connecting the dots. This is where the relationship starts,” Wallace explained.

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Meanwhile, Rusty was enjoying considerable success in the Cup Series. Having benefited from Kenny’s mechanical expertise throughout his career, he wanted to repay his younger brother. The plan was to field a full-time entry for him in NASCAR’s second-tier series in 1989.

There was a problem, though. NASCAR wasn’t prepared to let an untested rookie race at Daytona International Speedway. Kenny needed to demonstrate that he could handle a NASCAR stock car before tackling the superspeedway. That’s where Rusty’s friendship with Earnhardt came in.

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“Hell, yes. Well, I just can’t show up to Daytona. NASCAR wants to see if I can drive,” Wallace recalled of his response to Rusty’s offer.

Earnhardt made his No. 8 GM Goodwrench Chevrolet available for Wallace at Martinsville Speedway in September 1988. An oil leak complicated preparations, leaving Earnhardt with Cowboy boots, working inside the engine compartment to change the motor.

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Both drivers also spotted for Kenny during the race, although their instructions couldn’t have been more different. Rusty wanted his brother to take it easy, while Earnhardt encouraged him to drive harder. Kenny brought the Chevrolet home in 11th place, submitted his racing credentials to NASCAR and secured the necessary approval.

“So when it comes time for me to go NASCAR, I drive his car,” he said. “I get approved. I make it. I’m in the big time. I’m in NASCAR.”

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Wallace justified that approval almost immediately. He qualified on the pole at Daytona the following February and finished 10th despite losing a cylinder. He went on to finish sixth in the 1989 championship standings, earning Rookie of the Year honors. Incidentally, Rusty beat Earnhardt to the Cup Series championship that same year.

Twelve years after borrowing Earnhardt’s Chevrolet, Kenny found himself in a position to return the favor. At Talladega Superspeedway in October 2000, Earnhardt charged from 18th to first over the closing four laps with considerable drafting assistance from Wallace. Kenny finished second, while Earnhardt collected his 76th and ultimately final Cup Series victory.

The win also secured Earnhardt a million-dollar bonus. When Earnhardt later approached Wallace about what he could do in return, Kenny brought up that afternoon at Martinsville. As Wallace recounted to NASCAR.com in 2017, he considered the debt between them settled. Earnhardt responded by embracing him.

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There was a particular irony in that exchange. Wallace never won a Cup race, and Talladega represented one of his best opportunities to do so. Yet the runner-up finish carried a different significance for him.

The driver he had helped reach Victory Lane was the same man who had once climbed into an engine compartment to ensure Wallace could make his NASCAR debut.