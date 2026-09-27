Kyle Larson arrived at Kansas with just one point separating him from Denny Hamlin at the top of the Chase standings. But what followed at the Hollywood Casino 400 was a reminder of just how quickly that battle can swing. Larson dominated the race, only briefly surrendering the lead to Chase Briscoe before fighting his way back in front. And afterward, the defending Cup champion delivered a rather cold reality check on the difference between chasing the lead and trying to protect it.

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“I really thought when Chase [Briscoe] got by, he was gonna stretch out, but I got some lines going where I could just settle in and try to take care of my tires, and I don’t know. I think it’s just easier to be the hunter rather than the hunted,” Kyle Larson said in a post-race interview.

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It was a fascinating way for Larson to describe a race that he had controlled for most of the afternoon. Starting second, the Hendrick Motorsports driver quickly moved into the lead and spent much of the race making the No. 5 Chevrolet look untouchable.

Larson won both Stage 1 and Stage 2, and by the time Stage 3 reached Lap 183, he had led 180 of the first 183 laps. Briscoe remained within striking distance. But despite staying close, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver could not find a way past Larson.

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By Lap 231, Larson had led 222 laps, setting a new record for the most laps led by a driver in a single Kansas Cup race. The previous record was also his, with Larson having led 221 laps in May last year. It looked like Larson would have an easy win again today. But then, the race finally gave Briscoe his opening.

On Lap 237, Briscoe passed Larson for the lead entering Turn 1. Suddenly, Larson was no longer controlling the race from the front. He was the one trying to catch somebody.

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For the next 20 laps, Larson remained within striking distance, running roughly two to three car lengths behind Briscoe. That was when the dynamic Larson had described began to play out.

On Lap 257, Briscoe lightly brushed the wall exiting Turn 2, immediately giving Larson another opportunity to attack. Four laps later, Larson completed the pass and reclaimed the lead.

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Briscoe’s troubles did not end there. On Lap 262, he brushed the wall again exiting Turn 2, allowing Larson to begin pulling away. Three laps later, Briscoe got into the wall once more, this time allowing Austin Cindric to move into second.

By then, Larson was gone. He took the checkered flag on Lap 267, finishing 0.565 seconds ahead of Cindric. Larson completed a dominant afternoon that had briefly threatened to slip away.

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Larson ultimately led a track-record 235 of the 267 laps, swept both stages and collected the fastest-lap bonus. The haul made him the first driver to score the full 76 points available in a 2026 Cup race.

“That was such a good day. Max points. I was gonna be happy with second with how the race went, but to get the lead, that’s a big deal for the points,” he said.

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More importantly, the result completely changed the championship picture. Larson entered Kansas with only a one-point advantage over Hamlin. He now leads his closest Chase rival by 26 points, while Christopher Bell sits third, 49 points behind the championship leader.

And this was not simply another strong race for the defending champion. Larson has now won two of the first four Chase races, putting himself in a commanding position with six races still remaining.

If he can keep producing results like this, he could be on his way to another championship.