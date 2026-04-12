18-Year-Old NASCAR Prodigy Ready to Move On From Bristol Loss After Watching Kyle Larson Fumble

In races, the champion is talked about, but the rest of the podium is often ignored. The same is not the case for Brent Crews, who is being talked about for both surprising everyone with his performance as a rookie, while also being the “mistake” that made the race winner a champion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

When perfection slipped, the narrative kind of shifted

The closing at Bristol did not simply unravel due to inexperience, and Crews made that clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You saw the best guy in our sport go up there and knock the fence down in 3-4,” said Crews. “So once he [Kyle Larson] did that, it made me feel a little bit better,” Crews admitted. “But at the same time, I wanted him to go race Connor Zilisch really hard to give me another chance.”

“You can’t blame that on experience, to be honest with you,” he added. “I’ve been put in those situations my whole life, since I was a little kid, around Connor and around Kyle and stuff like that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To his point, Larson did make a few mistakes that cost him the win. He brushed the wall during the race and also went for the pit strategy when Zilisch decided to stay on the track.

A legend like Larson making mistakes instilled some form of belief in an 18-year-old Brent.

“It wasn’t necessarily like a pressure thing or an experience thing… I mean, I’m sure experience would help,” he continued, before narrowing in on the moment that differentiated him from the competitors, and maybe he’d like to change. “Just was loose up there and was trying to drive it really hard because Kyle was on four fresh tires behind me.”

The context matters, for Crews spun while hitting the wall, giving the race winner Connor Zilisch the much-needed lead.

“I feel like I had to make a lot of speed up there,” Crews admitted, explaining the decision to push the top lane much harder than the chassis could even handle. Realising his mistake, he added, “But in reality, the clean air is so much that if I would have just stayed tucked up there on the top, I think we’d be doing donuts right now.”

In the end, at a consequential race where minute seconds and inches could decide the outcome, it can clearly be seen that Crews made one too many mistakes. However, it is commendable that he finished third, despite starting 17th. While this race may affect the 18-year-old for a few days, the learning from this race will help him avoid making similar mistakes.

From Bristol to the proving grounds: a calendar that won’t let Crews breathe

The haunting, however, will have to end, and end soon. Brent Crews does not have time left to reflect; he is now right at the cusp of the most demanding stretch of the ARCA Menards season. Over the next few weeks, the calendar shifts rapidly from Salem Speedway’s unforgiving short-track surface to the high-speed demands of Kansas and Charlotte Motor Speedway, before tightening again at Elko’s compact bullring.

Each track exposes a new vulnerability within a driver. Salem, in particular, will be a vital test for the 18-year-old. It presents the same challenge that he pointed out at Bristol, which is managing a loose car over long runs without overdriving. The intermediate tracks that follow will force him to shift focus toward aero balance, tire conservation, and traffic management, where clean air still matters, but discipline matters more. This all will conclude with the race at Elko.

As Crews is not a full Cup season driver and a member of the Toyota development rotational system, he is expected to make limited but high-expectation starts, showing consistency. He has had a great start at Bristol, but he needs to back that up with evidence, and back it up really fast, for a champion isn’t known by a fluke, but instead by how many times he can repeat it.