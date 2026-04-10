18 Years After Abandonment, Historic NASCAR Track Set to Host Racing After Costly Revival

Across the country, the once-forgotten NASCAR tracks are quietly roaring back to life. From passion projects led by figures like Dale Earnhardt Jr. to grassroots demand for short-track racing, the sport’s past is finding a second wind in 2025–2026. Now, another historic track is joining that movement. After nearly two decades of silence, it is set for a dramatic comeback, thanks to a costly revival effort led by a familiar NASCAR name.

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From abandoned relic to racing revival of a NASCAR track

Mansfield Speedway is officially back! And this time, it’s not just a reopening for the iconic NASCAR track, but a full-blown resurrection led by Matt Tifft. The historic venue is set to host its first race on May 2, 2026, fittingly named the “Comeback Classic.”

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“We’re going to put on a heck of a show, and it’s a celebration of not just racing, but a business that’s been closed for almost a decade,” said Tifft.

Originally opened in 1959 as a dirt track, Mansfield grew into a NASCAR venue in the 2000s, hosting Truck Series races from 2004 to 2008. But in recent years, it fell into disrepair, sitting abandoned and forgotten, until Tifft stepped in with a vision.

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“When I bought the place, it looked like a meteor hit it,” he admitted.

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Since acquiring the property in May 2025, Tifft and his team have taken on the massive task of rebuilding it from the ground up. The transformation has been nothing short of dramatic. A brand-new 70 by 40-foot Jumbotron now towers over the facility, grandstands have been upgraded, and the racing surface has been reworked into a premium dirt track designed to deliver top-tier competition.

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There’s even long-term ambition beyond dirt. Plans for a potential asphalt return remain on the table, depending on future partnerships. It opens the door for NASCAR to possibly revisit the Mansfield NASCAR track one day.

But the vision doesn’t stop at racing. From motocross and ATV events to sprint cars, concerts, 5Ks, and festivals, Mansfield Speedway is being rebuilt as a full-scale entertainment hub. And after years of silence, the engines and the energy are finally coming back.

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IROC revival mirrors racing’s nostalgia boom

While tracks like Mansfield Speedway are coming back to life, the same wave of nostalgia is also reviving iconic racing formats. This week, legends like Jeff Gordon, Mark Martin, and Ken Schrader will suit up once again for the return of the International Race of Champions at Ten Tenths Motor Club as part of the Heritage Invitational.

Originally launched in 1973 by Roger Penske, Les Richter, and Mike Phelps, IROC quickly became one of racing’s most unique spectacles. By putting top drivers from different disciplines in equal machinery, it created a pure test of skill. Over three decades, the series visited iconic venues like Daytona International Speedway, Watkins Glen International, Darlington Raceway, and even Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

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At its peak, IROC’s popularity spilled into the consumer market, with specially branded Camaro models becoming collector favorites. But behind the scenes, the costs were unsustainable. By 2006, after its finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the series shut its doors.

Now, thanks to efforts from figures like Ray Evernham and Rob Kauffman, IROC is back. It is reborn for a new generation while staying true to its roots. It’s all part of a bigger trend. Whether it’s historic tracks reopening or legendary formats returning, motorsports is leaning into its past. And fans are more than ready for it.