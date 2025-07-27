18 YO Star Already Labeled “Hall of Famer” After Getting Dale Earnhardt Jr. Historic Win

In a sport built on grit and legacy, few names have risen as meteorically in 2025 as Connor Zilisch. The 18-year-old, currently competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports, has quickly become the talk of the garage. With five wins already this season, including triumphs at COTA, Pocono, Dover, Sonoma, and now the Brickyard, Zilisch leads the series in wins and sits comfortably atop the playoff grid. His ability to dominate both road courses and ovals has ignited speculation surrounding his promotion to the Cup Series. And it seems that speculation is not coming from fans alone. When someone of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s stature singles you out with career-defining praise, the noise gets harder to ignore.

And yet, there was more than just a race won at the Brickyard this past weekend. Zilisch’s victory in the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was a special one. It gave JR Motorsports its 100th win in the Xfinity Series, a landmark achievement that resonates across the industry. Dale Earnhardt Jr., who co-founded JRM in 2005, has cultivated an organization that balances developmental vision with a championship pedigree. Before Zilisch joined the fold, the No. 88 car had struggled to maintain consistency, often rotating between part-time drivers and fill-ins. With Zilisch, the 88 has transformed into a front-running force.

And while Saturday’s result at the Brickyard was enough reason to celebrate, what Dale Jr. said shortly after may become the bigger story in the long run.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Connor Zilisch responds to Dale Jr.’s high praise

In the post-race media session, The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi asked Zilisch about a comment Dale Jr. had just made. He mentioned what Dale had said. “Dale was just in here and I asked him about you and he said, ‘You have the potential to do incredible, incredible Hall of Fame worthy things.'” Anyone would understandably be flattered by such a comment coming from one of the greats themselves. However, Zilisch remained poised in his reception. His response was as thoughtful as it was telling.

He responded, “Not only to hear something like that, but to have him say it is special. Those words carry a lot of meaning. I still have a long way to go before I get to that point, and a lot of work ahead of me.” It was clear that Zilisch understood that this was not the end goal, but rather a start to build upon. “A lot of bad days ahead of me. So, you know, it’s going to be, uh, an incredible journey,” he added. And finally, with a candidness rare at any age. Zilisch concluded, “I show up to work every day, and I can tell myself I love my job. That’s not very common in this world anymore. I’m very fortunate to do what I do and to have the opportunities that I have.”

For a teenager standing in victory lane at the Brickyard, it was a moment that felt bigger than the trophy. The win may be one for the record books, but Dale Jr.’s words now ride with Zilisch wherever he goes next. Whether that is toward a Cup legacy or deeper into a title run. The Brickyard may have marked the finish line on Saturday, but for Connor Zilisch, it might just be the start of something lasting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Justin Allgaier was heartbroken after the Brickyard race

At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Connor Zilisch made it three consecutive NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, delivering another standout performance but not without its cost inside the team’s garage. Just as victory loomed on the horizon for teammate Justin Allgaier, chaos unfolded. A restart on Lap 87 turned tragic when Larson’s No. 17 car lost control, sending Allgaier’s No. 7 machine straight into the outside wall.

For Justin, a veteran, reigning series champion, and JRM stalwart, the finish was heartbreakingly different. He had dominated the early stages, leading 37 of the first 86 laps, winning Stage 2. His position seemed poised to claim the long-awaited 100th team win himself. Then came a late-race restart. Kyle Larson, in the No. 17 Chevrolet, got loose exiting Turn 1 and clipped Allgaier, sending him into the wall and ending his day. That’s when Zilisch inherited the lead and never looked back.

“We’ll go back and look at it, but I hate it for our team, (and) everybody at JR Motorsports. I’m really hopeful that regardless of the outcome for our #7 team, I really hope at least one of the JR Motorsports Chevrolets is able to go to Victory Lane and get that 100th win for Dale Jr. … Unfortunately, Indianapolis is one of those places where it doesn’t take much to have an incident like that,” Allgaier said after the race.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Allgaier’s wish of bringing home the 100th win for JRM was made true by his teammate. Yet, missing out on a race win at a hallowed track like Indianapolis Motor Speedway will sting the driver for some time.