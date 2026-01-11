Emotional Christopher Bell Makes Feelings Known With 5-Word Admission Before Taking This Next Big Step in Career

There was once a time when young Christopher Bell stood mesmerized by the thunder of midget cars during Chili Bowl Nationals nights, dreaming of one day joining the stars he idolized. Little did he know he was watching the blueprint of his own destiny to eventually become a part of that very world.

That kid evolved into a three-time Chili Bowl champion and NASCAR Cup Series standout. Now, as the 2026 Chili Bowl event is approaching, Bell is adding more roles to his basket. He is now both the owner and driver of his midget car. At this pivotal moment in his life, he made an emotional admission about taking these big steps in his career.

Christopher Bell makes a heartfelt admission

Christopher Bell’s voice cracked with raw emotion during a FloRacing interview ahead of the 2026 Chili Bowl, where he revealed his new role as both owner and driver.

“I’m super excited about building midgets for the first time in my life, and being a car owner at the Chili Bowl. Something that’s, as a young kid, I never thought that it would happen,” Bell admitted, his words coming out in a heartfelt rush.

He elaborated on the improbability of this moment, saying, “I never thought I’d be here,” capturing the surreal pivot after years of dominating in Keith Kunz’s elite equipment, where he secured three straight Chili Bowl titles from 2017 to 2019.

This admission comes from the evolution in Bell’s dirt racing passion. After conquering the Chili Bowl as a driver, micro sprint racing ignited his ownership ambitions.

“I had come to a different point in my life where I’m like, okay, you know what? I have conquered driving the Chili Bowl,” he reflected, noting how self-managing micros with his father-in-law, who relocated to Charlotte, sparked the midget build.

Entering as an owner-driver comes with the pressure and responsibility. “It’s gonna be more stress than just driving. I gotta drive good, and on top of that, the car’s gotta handle good. The wheels can’t fall off.”

Yet, Bell embraces it, declaring satisfaction even without another win. “I’m at a point in my career where if I go there and I never win another Chili Bowl, I’m satisfied. I’m just going there for fun.”

This attitude of Christopher Bell shows how far he has come in his life and career. It’s truly remarkable how he’s enjoying the competition in a healthy, positive way, welcoming the challenges.

The stakes heighten with the official entry list confirming Bell’s No. 21CB alongside stars like Kyle Larson in the Race of Champions, where Bell snagged his third win in 2025.

Keith Kunz’s cars historically delivered reliability. As he said, “Whenever you show up in a Keith Kunz car, the car’s gonna be good.”

But now Bell shoulders setup, crew duties, and driving, testing his multifaceted skills ahead of the NASCAR season.

Despite the nerves, this step fulfills a childhood dream that he has finally accomplished. “It really is a huge part of why I am where I am today,” underscoring how Chili Bowl roots propelled his path to NASCAR stardom and now full-circle ownership.

Christopher Bell picks Chili Bowl over Daytona

Christopher Bell stirred debate among NASCAR purists by boldly ranking the Chili Bowl Nationals above the Daytona 500, emphasizing its universal appeal just before his owner-driver debut.

“The Daytona 500 is the biggest race of the NASCAR schedule. But it’s only the NASCAR guys. Whereas anybody can enter the Chili Bowl,” he said.

“So, it’s kind of a barometer for drivers where everybody is there. You get a lot of top drivers from different disciplines and people who don’t compete against each other all the time. It’s a great show,” Bell added in a recent interview.

This perspective underscores the Chili Bowl’s role as a pure talent test amid his ownership transition, contrasting equalized midget racing with super speedway strategy.

“But the Daytona 500, or really any superspeedway race… It’s very much a game of chess. You’re not the edge of grip… It’s all about timing, being in the right place at the right time.”

He emphasized on how Chili Bowl errors demand precision without pack drafting’s luck factor.

Facing Kyle Larson, a two-time champion in both disciplines, Bell has his sights set on the Golden Driller. And their crossover rivalry continues to pull NASCAR and dirt-track fans closer together.