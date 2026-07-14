“Ended Joey’s Championship Hopes”– Denny Hamlin Drops Blunt Reality Check On Isolated Cup Driver After Atlanta Loss

Carson Hocevar was leading the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta on the final lap of overtime. He was in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, surrounded by Toyotas. He needed someone to push. Nobody did. Instead, Christopher Bell threw his weight behind Ryan Blaney’s Ford, a rival manufacturer, and Blaney took the win. Hocevar dropped to third.

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This week on his podcast, Denny Hamlin explained exactly why that happened. He also compared the situation to a famous NASCAR feud from 2015 to deliver a blunt reality check to the young driver.

“I also think about the Matt Kenseth and Joey Logano situation,” Denny Hamlin said on Actions Detrimental. “If Joey had just gone to Kenseth and said, ‘Hey man, here’s my side,’ it probably would’ve been different. But instead, his attitude was basically, ‘Oh well.’ Kenseth said, ‘Okay. Okay then.’ And he ended Joey’s championship hopes.”

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The parallel is direct. In 2015, Logano spun Kenseth out at Kansas Speedway to take the win. He celebrated, brushed it off, and never reached out. Two weeks later at Martinsville, Kenseth, running laps down, waited for Logano to catch him. He then deliberately drove Logano into the wall, ending his championship run. The crowd cheered.

Logano later admitted that how he handled things off the track cost him everything.

Hocevar is walking the same road. His isolation in the Cup Series garage did not happen overnight. It is the result of a long pattern of aggressive driving and a complete lack of accountability. The garage has a long memory.

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NASCAR hit Hocevar with a massive $50,000 fine and a 25-point penalty for intentionally right-hooking Harrison Burton under caution at Nashville Superspeedway. Wrecking a competitor under a yellow flag broke a major unwritten rule and quickly alienated his peers. Add to that the massive nine-car pileup triggered by him when he bumped John Hunter Nemechek at Michigan. He also hooked Christopher Bell into the wall at the Autotrader 400. Hocevar races incredibly hard, but he rarely manages the fallout.

A week before Atlanta, he was involved in a wreck with Zane Smith at Chicagoland. Garage veterans publicly questioned his decision-making. When he sat in NASCAR’s hauler meeting afterward, he came out smiling and laughing, the opposite of someone taking the room’s frustration seriously.

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Atlanta’s superspeedway format is unforgiving for the leader. Without a push, the car at the front slows and gets swallowed by the pack. Hocevar knew it the moment it happened.

“I got three-wide somewhere, and it’s all Toyotas,” he said post-race. “I was like, they are not pushing me.”

Bell had a choice on that final lap. He could push his Toyota teammate Bubba Wallace, push the Chevrolet of Hocevar, or push the Ford of Blaney. He pushed the Ford. That decision alone tells the story. Denny Hamlin was explicit about what drove it.

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“There are drivers who said no matter what, they will not push Carson Hocevar to a victory. Absolutely not. They’ll push anyone else.”

Hamlin pointed to Dale Earnhardt as the model. Earnhardt raced aggressively. He also walked up to drivers afterward, said he was sorry, and made them feel like things were still fine between them. He had no enemies because he managed what happened after the checkered flag.

Logano needed one conversation with Kenseth before Martinsville. Hocevar needed to walk out of that hauler meeting differently. Neither did.

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“You can’t disrespect people on and off the racetrack,” Denny Hamlin said. “This sport is one of those places where you don’t have to have a lot of friends, but you definitely can’t have a lot of enemies.”

The pack in Atlanta did not wreck Hocevar. It just left him alone. In NASCAR, that is sometimes enough.