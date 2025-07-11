Erik Jones Sparks Buzz After Trading Helmets With a Familiar Voice in Surprising NASCAR Role Swap

In a sport where rules are tightly defined and rarely swapped, Erik Jones is breaking the mold at Sonoma Raceway. Known for his poise behind the wheel of the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota, Jones is stepping into a different kind of pressure this weekend, one that involves less horsepower and a lot more headset chatter.

Erik Jones might be used to hearing calls from atop the spotter stand, but at Sonoma Raceway, he is the one delivering them. In a rare and compelling role reversal, the full-time Cup Series driver is trading in his fire suit, temporarily, for a headset, stepping up as a spotter during Saturday’s Xfinity Series race for none other than his spotter, Will Rodgers.

Rodgers, piloting the No. 7 Chevrolet for Cope Family Racing, is making his return to the NASCAR national scene for the first time since 2023. While this marks his first Xfinity Series start in two years, Rodgers is no stranger to Sonoma twists and elevation changes. Back in 2018, he won the ARCA Menards Series West race at this track, holding off the likes of Aric Almirola, William Byron, Daniel Suarez, and even Erik Jones. So he’s one to watch out for this weekend.

Now the tables have turned. Rodgers is a full-time spotter for Erik Jones and the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club team in the Cup Series. With this weekend, Jones will be spotting for Rodgers, guiding him through the 1.99-mile road course that they had once battled wheel to wheel. It is a full-circle moment that brings depth and camaraderie to their relationship, now built on trust and shared race craft.

The Cope Family Racing entry, driven by Rodgers, has seen a rotating roster throughout the season. Through 17 races in the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign, the No. 70 car has been split between Leland Honeyman Jr. and Thomas Annunziata, who was originally scheduled to take on the road course duties. However, Annunziata had prior commitments with the Trans Am TA2 Division at Watkins Glen, opening the door for Rodgers to make a surprise comeback and for Jones to seize this unexpected role.

Rodgers brings with him nine Xfinity Series starts across different teams, with his best finish being a 12th-place run at Mid-Ohio in 2019, the year of his debut with Brandonbilt Motorsports. Rodgers returned to the Xfinity Series with Sam Hunt racing in 2021 and then switched to RSS racing in 2022. His best finish was 14th at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021, the first race at the 1.33-mile track since 2011.

The driver-turned-spotter’s racing resume also included five stars in the Craftsman Truck Series split between three teams. His best finish was 21st at the Circuit of the Americas with Reaume Brothers Racing. While he hasn’t had many chances to prove himself in NASCAR’s upper ranks, his road course pedigree speaks volumes. And with Erik Jones watching over him above, Will will have a familiar, experienced voice to rely on as he navigates a tight and competitive field on Saturday.

Then on Sunday, it’ll be back to business as usual. Rodgers will return to his familiar perch as Jones’ spot for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. But for one day at least, the two will experience the sport from each other’s shoes and what is shaping up to be one of the most heartwarming and unconventional pairings of the weekend. And the fans are excited to see how this duo will perform this weekend.

Will Rodgers might become NASCAR’s next popular spotter

News of Erik Jones trading his steering wheel for a headset quickly set NASCAR fans buzzing. For those who closely follow the legacy motor club Driver, it was a wholesome surprise and a puzzle finally solved. “I was wondering what his job was now! Great to hear.” One fan joked upon learning that Jones would be stepping in as a spotter for his own spotter. Not every spotter is as famous or well-known as TJ Majors or Freddie Kraft.

Fans didn’t hold back their enthusiasm for Will Rodgers either. Many have followed his winding career path from ARCA standout to behind-the-scenes ace for Jones’ No. 43 team. “Such exciting news!” One fan posted, while another dubbed him with a new fan-favorite nickname, saying, “Congratulations on a well-deserved ride, Will the wheel man Rodgers!” The moniker stuck, so much so that another chimed in again, just to echo the hype, saying, “Yes!! Will, the wheel man Rodgers!!” Clearly, the NASCAR community hadn’t forgotten Rodgers’ road course prowess, and neither had the Internet.

Even Larry McReynolds made a fumble and couldn’t get Rodgers name right the first time, and then had to share another post on X to congratulate him. “My apologies on misspelling Will Rodgers’ name! @willrodgers65 will join @Riceman61 & myself today 11am/ET “On Track” @SiriusXMNASCAR Channel 90! #NASCAR.”

There was also pride, real pride, and seeing two racers who have spent years building trust now trading places, “Love to see it,” one user wrote. While another said, “Kick some a– this weekend, @willrodgers65 👊.” Beyond the swap, the two have been hard at work in their bid to reach the Cup Series playoffs. Jones has made good progress for the last few weeks and is 50 points away from the cutline. After this Xfinity stint, Rodgers and Jones will be back in their element chasing the checkered flag or a solid points day.

The story of Erik Jones and Will Rodgers reminds fans that NASCAR is also a world of partnerships, on the track, in the garage, and now, on the spotter stand. And this weekend at Sonoma, that partnership is getting its moment in the Spotlight.