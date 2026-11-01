Denny Hamlin has spent much of the postseason trying to recover from weekends that slipped away through mistakes and bad luck. Now, with two races left, the cost of those setbacks is reflected in a 73-point deficit to Kyle Larson. His championship hopes are barely alive, but another ordinary weekend will not be enough.

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Hamlin has the pole at Martinsville, giving the No. 11 team an opportunity to dictate the opening stages of the penultimate race. But even a victory might not put him in a position to challenge Larson at Homestead. The numbers leave little room for anything less than an exceptional performance.

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“It would probably come down to how many cars you think is going to be on the lead lap at Homestead?” Hamlin said in Martinsville, according to Bob Pockrass. “Like, is there any opportunity where, could be one lap down in 28 and I win, and then that’s a possibility. So you need to gain 25-30, probably, to even have a remote feeling of some sort of optimism, and even that is probably a stretch.”

The actual championship requirement is considerably more demanding. Larson leads Hamlin by 73 points, with 2,441 to the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s 2,368.

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According to NASCAR’s championship scenarios, Hamlin must outscore Larson by at least 51 points at Martinsville to leave with a deficit of 22 or fewer. That would put the No. 11 back in control of its championship fate heading into Homestead.

Anything less leaves Hamlin needing further help. If Larson outscores him by three points or more at Martinsville, Hamlin is eliminated from title contention before the finale. The No. 5 can also clinch the championship this weekend by scoring 59 points, regardless of what its closest rivals manage, provided Larson starts the Homestead race.

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Hamlin’s qualifying performance has at least given him the best possible starting point. He secured his sixth pole of the season with a 98.492 mph lap, while Larson qualified third at 98.114 mph. Ty Gibbs split the championship contenders by taking second, leaving the No. 11 with track position but little margin for error.

The scoring system explains the scale of the challenge. A race victory is worth 55 points, while each stage offers another 10 for the winner. The fastest lap adds one more, putting the maximum available at 76 points. Even a perfect Hamlin performance would require Larson to score no more than 25 points for the No. 11 to gain the necessary 51.

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That means Hamlin needs more than a win. He needs to sweep both stages, collect the fastest-lap bonus, and have Larson suffer a substantial points loss. A second-place finish for the No. 5 is worth 35 points before stage bonuses. Even without winning, Larson could collect enough points to make Hamlin’s target considerably harder.

The contrast between their postseason campaigns explains how the gap became so large. Larson found his form when the Chase began, finishing sixth or better in the first six races and collecting victories at Gateway and Kansas. His 34th-place result at Phoenix briefly offered the competition an opening, but he answered with a Talladega victory that extended his advantage.

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Hamlin has struggled to put together the same consistency. A slow pit stop at Darlington, a spin at Las Vegas, and a flat tire at Phoenix have repeatedly interrupted his races. Despite winning three consecutive events during the summer, the No. 11 has managed just two top-five finishes through the Chase. Those lost opportunities now make the Martinsville assignment particularly unforgiving.

There is, however, a reason Hamlin can approach this weekend with some confidence. Martinsville is one of his strongest tracks, and his six career victories there demonstrate how comfortable he is navigating its tight corners and short runs. Starting from the pole also gives him the opportunity to control the race rather than spend valuable laps working through traffic.

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Larson, meanwhile, does not need to take unnecessary risks. The Hendrick Motorsports driver can focus on collecting stage points, maintaining track position, and avoiding the kind of incident that could bring Hamlin back into contention. Starting third puts him close enough to challenge without requiring an aggressive opening move.

Homestead offers another complication. Hamlin has three career Cup victories at the track, while Larson has two. Both have demonstrated that they can win there, but neither can afford to approach the finale without considering the points situation. The intermediate track’s multiple racing grooves also make long-run balance and tire management important factors.

Even if Hamlin manages the required 51-point swing, he will still need another exceptional performance at Homestead. If Hamlin wins both remaining races, sweeps all four stages, and collects the fastest-lap bonus, it will give him 152 points. With his current 73-point deficit, Larson would have to score no more than 79 across the two events for Hamlin to draw level.

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That is the scale of the task facing the No. 11. Hamlin has the starting position, the track record, and a mathematical route to the championship. What he does not have is the luxury of another weekend where things simply do not go his way. Larson has built a commanding advantage, and Hamlin needs Martinsville to deliver almost everything that has eluded him during the Chase.