”Everyone Gets Selfish in the End”: Denny Hamlin Contrasts Toyota Freedom Against Rival Manufacturer Orders

Talladega Superspeedway could put Denny Hamlin’s championship hopes and Toyota’s hands-off approach to teamwork to the test. Sitting 31 points behind Kyle Larson with only Martinsville and Homestead remaining after Sunday, Hamlin has little room for error. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver says Toyota gives its drivers more freedom than rival manufacturers, but with championship points at stake, that freedom could strain loyalties when every push counts.

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Hamlin explained that Toyota lets its drivers decide whom they work with rather than issuing specific instructions. “No one ever tells us what to do, so that’s where we’re a little bit different than probably the other manufacturers,” Hamlin told the media, as reported by Bob Pockrass via his X account.

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“Everyone’s trying to do what’s best for them, but obviously this is an important time of the year, and hopefully you get the right pushes at the right time,” Hamlin continued. “But I’ve been part of this for a long time, where I’ve been able to do my own thing and have had just as much success against the guys that were told what to do. Everyone gets selfish in the end.”

A push from another Toyota can help a driver gain track position, but he does not expect manufacturer loyalty to outweigh individual ambition for a full race. Every driver is chasing a result of his own, and the chance to win can change the value of an alliance in an instant.

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Chevrolet has taken a more coordinated approach in the past. After some Chevrolet teams partnered with Toyotas in the 2019 Daytona 500, Jim Campbell, then the brand’s U.S. vice president of performance vehicles and motorsports, met with its drivers at Talladega that April and urged them to work together. According to NBC Sports, Campbell said the benefits of cooperation were too great to ignore.

The message showed up quickly in practice, where about 10 Chevrolets ran in a line together. The episode shows why manufacturers value coordination: cars working in one line can build momentum and help each other reach the front. Toyota helped popularize the idea itself, with Hamlin leading a Toyota 1-2-3 finish in the 2016 Daytona 500.

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Still, a plan like that cannot guarantee every driver benefits equally when a race comes down to a handful of decisive moves.

What the No. 11 JGR driver describes is a difference in expectation, not an absence of teamwork. He said in 2023 that two-by-two racing in the Next Gen car forced him to rely on teammates more than he once did. His latest comments suggest he wants to decide when helping another driver serves his own interests.

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Why Denny Hamlin believes self-interest eventually takes over

The tension sharpens late in a superspeedway race. Drivers need partners to maintain momentum, but helping a competitor can mean giving up a chance to move forward alone. A driver might push a manufacturer ally for several laps, then decide an opening to challenge for the win is too valuable to ignore.

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The Chase adds another layer. Entering Talladega, the standings show Christopher Bell five points behind Kyle Larson, Chase Briscoe 24 back, Hamlin 31 back, and Tyler Reddick 56 back. That puts four Toyota drivers in the title picture, and they do not all want the same ending.

After winning the pole Saturday, Briscoe said he wants the No. 19 to win the championship, while Hamlin wants the No. 11 and Bell the No. 20. All of them, Briscoe acknowledged, will do what is best for themselves while helping each other when they can.

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Hamlin has addressed manufacturer influence before. In early November 2024, after the Round of 8 race at Martinsville, he said on his podcast that manufacturers have too much say in race outcomes and ruined superspeedway racing. He also defended Toyota amid the controversy over the final laps, saying it never told 23XI to do anything for JGR that week and has never set rules about what drivers must do.

That position is consistent with his latest remarks. Toyota still benefits when its cars work together, but Hamlin maintains that drivers should keep control of their decisions. The approach lets them adapt as a race unfolds instead of following a plan that may no longer make sense.

Ultimately, manufacturer alliances remain an important part of Talladega strategy, but they come with limits. Drivers need help to reach the front, yet they must also recognize when a chance to improve their own result takes priority.

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When the stakes rise and the finish approaches, Hamlin expects individual ambition to matter more than any expectation of loyalty.