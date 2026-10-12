Sam Mayer knows what it feels like to be on the other side of a NASCAR pileup. Back in June, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver took responsibility after his mistake triggered a massive 25-car crash at Coronado. He owned up to it rather than pointing fingers.

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But months later, Charlotte brought a very different kind of frustration. The Haas Factory Team driver had plenty to say about the competition around him, raising an uncomfortable question about how drivers handle themselves when a race reaches its most critical moments.

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“Everyone in the series su*ks. There’s nobody worth anything past 10th place, and it’s atrocious. I hate it. It’s annoying. Um, it’s gotta be better. I don’t know,” a frustrated Sam Mayer told reporters after the Blue Cross NC 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Haas Factory Team driver climbed out of his Chevrolet visibly annoyed, slamming the roof before delivering the blunt assessment of the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series field. His anger was not simply about a disappointing finishing position. Mayer believed his team had brought a car capable of delivering a much better result, only for late-race contact to leave him with little to show for the night’s work.

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The Cardiac Sports and Memorabilia Chevrolet had shown encouraging speed throughout the race. Mayer started fifth and remained competitive for much of the evening, giving his team reason to expect a strong finish. But the final stretch unravelled after a late run-in with Jeremy Clements in Turn 4.

The contact left Mayer having to manage the closing laps on 15-lap-old scuffed tires, and he restarted the final 10-lap dash from 14th place. With several competitors fighting aggressively for position, recovering lost ground was never going to be easy for Mayer.

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Then came another blow. As the field charged into the closing-lap battle, Mayer suffered further contact with other competitors, leaving his Chevrolet with a tire rub that eventually resulted in a cut tire. The problem became apparent on the Lap 191 restart, just as Corey Day made his decisive three-wide move to take the lead from Jesse Love and Justin Allgaier.

While the front-runners battled for the win, Mayer was left dealing with a flat right-side tire and the damage to his own race. He ultimately finished the race way down in 23rd place, one lap down. It was a result that hardly reflected the speed he had shown earlier.

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Mayer also made it clear in the same interview that the tire going down was central to his frustration. He had watched a promising night deteriorate through late contact, and he was particularly angry that the race had remained relatively clean before the closing stages.

“I mean, everyone just crashes at the end of these races, and it just doesn’t make sense to me. Like we can’t go another 10 laps without hitting each other,” Mayer said.

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He argued that drivers seemed to lose their composure when the finish approached, describing the behaviour as “pathetic.” His complaint was not that competitors should stop racing hard. Rather, he questioned why the final laps so often descended into contact that ruined other drivers’ chances.

Charlotte was not the only recent example of a late-race battle spiraling into controversy in the O’Reilly series. At Bristol in September, Jesse Love drove Justin Allgaier into the outside wall while they fought for the lead with fewer than 20 laps remaining. Allgaier confronted Love afterward, and Love acknowledged that he had made a bad decision. Although the circumstances differed from Mayer’s Charlotte incident, Bristol offered another example of how quickly a high-pressure battle can end in frustration instead of a clean finish.

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The result also carried severe consequences for Mayer’s championship campaign. He left Charlotte sixth in the Chase standings, 59 points behind leader Sheldon Creed, with only four races remaining. While the leaders gained valuable ground, Mayer lost an opportunity to close the gap during a crucial stage of the season.

His Chevrolet’s speed offered encouragement. But as Charlotte showed, speed alone will not be enough if late-race incidents continue to derail his finishes. With the Chase entering its final stretch, Mayer needs to turn that pace into points before his title hopes slip further away.