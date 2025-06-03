Ex-Cup Series Driver Joins Kyle Larson’s Roster After Winning Back Fans the Unconventional Way

“The Amazon piece is one of the reasons why this year is going to look a little bit different.” Corey LaJoie’s words at the beginning of 2025 signaled a bright year ahead. The former Cup Series driver went through a tumultuous season in 2024. After four seasons in Spire Motorsports, LaJoie had yet to achieve his first race victory. He drove the final 7 races for Rick Ware Racing and then exited NASCAR’s top level. However, 2025 has brought lots of good news.

In January 2025, Corey LaJoie announced his role as a race analyst for Prime Video’s five Cup Series races. We have covered two of them, and fans already love the former racer in the booth. From his burnout rankings to the beer drinking tradition with the race winner, Lajoie is a hit! Accordingly, LaJoie has amplified his duties for 2025, taking a seat that Kyle Larson occupied.

Corey LaJoie upgrades his 2025 plan

2024 was a season to forget for LaJoie. Despite being the senior-most racer in Spire Motorsports, Corey LaJoie dropped back in points while rookie Carson Hocevar soared ahead. That eventually led him out of his team and opened a void of uncertainty. When a driver drops out, they usually need to prove their mettle again by winning on the racetrack. Corey LaJoie adopted another path – one which led to Amazon Prime’s booth. Analyzing the Coca-Cola 600 and the Cracker Barrel 400 races with esteemed veteran Carl Edwards, fans fell in love with LaJoie all over again. His popularity on the microphone may have eventually restored faith in sponsors to give LaJoie a second chance.

Starting with this weekend’s race at Michigan, Corey LaJoie will drive for Spire Motorsports in nine NASCAR Truck Series races. He will wheel the No. 07 Chevrolet, which has already reached Victory Lane this year. Kyle Larson rallied from a late-race spinout to race back through the field and pass Layne Riggs and win the Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Now, LaJoie will drive that same truck! Journalist Bob Pockrass released the news on X, outlining LaJoie’s full schedule: “Corey LaJoie to drive nine truck races for Spire. He’ll be in the 07 for Michigan, Richmond, and the final seven races.”

Corey LaJoie has just five Craftsman Truck Series starts throughout his entire NASCAR career. He competed with Spire in one Truck race in 2024 and two races in 2023. His best result came way back in 2014, finishing tenth at Bristol while driving for Ricky Benton. Yet the ‘Stacking Pennies’ podcast host has hardly been idle on the racetrack this year.

LaJoie has already run three Cup races in 2025 with Rick Ware Racing, including the season-opening Daytona 500. LaJoie confessed how he loved his Amazon job, which led to a renewed NASCAR duty: “With the Amazon guys knocking on my door and I had fallen out of love with the sport a bit and became disenchanted with the sport, I was looking for ways to love it again.”

Now, his old team owner is also ready to restore that passion, as Corey LaJoie brings a lot of promise in 2025.

Looking forward to the second chance

After all, Corey LaJoie has been with Spire Motorsports through its highs and lows. From when Spire was a fledgling Cup Series team in 2021 to when it became a three-car enterprise in 2024, LaJoie was there to help. Even though he lost his Cup Series seat in 2024, LaJoie always looks forward to helping the organization.

That is why he professed that his goal would be to finish what Kyle Larson started. The race analyst wants to propel the No. 07 Chevrolet to victory lane, and hopefully a championship. LaJoie said: “It’ll be nice to have some consistency with the team to get acclimated to these vehicles, chase some wins and hopefully, a Truck Series owner’s championship.”

Even the co-owner of Spire, Jeff Dickerson, has the utmost faith in him. Dickerson noted how LaJoie’s name was on the top of the list: “While discussing our best path to bring Spire our first Truck Series Championship and describing what we needed in a driver, the driver we were all talking about without saying his name was Corey LaJoie. So, when I ran into Corey in the motorhome lot one morning earlier this spring, I asked him what he thought about coming home and doing this. He is synonymous with what we’ve built here over the last few years and deserves this opportunity. I’m looking forward to getting him in the truck at Michigan to work out some kinks and start getting a game plan together for the playoffs.”

Corey LaJoie is on a roll, and he does not intend to slow down. Do you think he will find success in the Truck Series? Let us know in the comments!