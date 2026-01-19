Ex-FOX Broadcaster Comes Out in Support Amidst Mounting Calls Against Christopher Bell’s Dirt Career

The Chili Bowl Nationals has always been more than just a dirt race. It’s a January pilgrimage for racers who still believe sliding a midget car on clay is the purest form of the sport. The 2026 edition was no different. Once again, the event was packed with NASCAR royalty, headlined by reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and joined by Christopher Bell, Ty Gibbs, Jesse Love, Sheldon Creed, Corey Day, J.J. Yeley, and Josh Bilicki.

But as the entry list stacked up, so did the frustration. A growing segment of dirt fans pushed back, arguing that NASCAR stars showing up for regional dirt events steals the spotlight from full-time dirt racers. That backlash, aimed especially at Bell, set the stage for a familiar but fiery debate.

Why Kenny Wallace says dirt racing wins either way

“So, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell — they are dirt racers. I think everybody needs to understand that. And sometimes when you get upset, just remember this — all good rises the ship. In other words, it’s all racing. Whether it’s open-wheel racing, whether it’s midget, sprint cars, stock cars, whatever.”

That was Kenny Wallace’s blunt response as criticism grew louder around NASCAR stars showing up at marquee dirt events like the Chili Bowl. The argument from some corners of the dirt community is familiar: Cup drivers arrive, grab headlines, and unintentionally shove full-time dirt racers out of the spotlight. Wallace’s point, though, is that the outrage misses a key truth, especially when it comes to Christopher Bell.

Bell isn’t a visitor to dirt racing. It’s where his story starts. Long before Cup wins and championship conversations, Christopher Bell was racing microsprints at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma in the early 2000s. By 2010, he had already claimed the Lucas Oil ASCS2 Championship. A year later, he won the prestigious Mike Phillips Memorial micro-sprint race, and in 2013, Bell capped his rise by becoming the USAC National Midget Champion.

Then came the Chili Bowl. Bell won it in 2017, becoming the first Oklahoman to do so since Andy Hillenburg in 1994. He followed that up with back-to-back wins in 2018 and 2019, making him just the third driver in history to win the event three times. That résumé doesn’t read like a NASCAR interloper. Instead, it reads like a dirt racing lifer.

If anything, Wallace argues, Christopher Bell [and Kyle Larson] showing up raises the overall level of the event. Their presence draws bigger crowds, more eyeballs, better competition, and more respect for the discipline itself. For full-time dirt racers, it becomes a barometer. It offers a chance for drivers to measure themselves against drivers who grew up on the same surfaces and still treat dirt racing as home, and not a side quest.

A mixed bag for NASCAR’s stars

If the 2026 Chili Bowl proved anything, it’s that reputation means very little once the clay starts slicking off. NASCAR’s biggest names arrived in Tulsa with experience and expectations. But, they left with a wide range of outcomes that underscored just how unforgiving the event can be.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson entered the week making his 18th Chili Bowl Nationals appearance. Already a three-time winner (2020, 2021, 2025), Larson has reached the Saturday championship feature 12 times, a staggering mark by Chili Bowl standards.

This year, he looked poised for another deep run, rolling off from the pole position in the A-Main. But the Chili Bowl has a habit of humbling even its most decorated competitors. Just 15 laps in, Larson’s night ended abruptly after a violent flip took him out of contention.

Christopher Bell’s week followed a different arc. Making his 13th Chili Bowl attempt, Bell started eighth in the A-Main and initially struggled to carve through traffic. A late caution changed the complexion of the race, and Bell pounced. Over the final seven laps, he charged to the front, earning his ninth preliminary night victory at the Chili Bowl. On Saturday, Bell stayed in the mix late and ultimately finished eighth in the championship feature. It was not a win, but another reminder of his consistency on dirt’s biggest stage.

Jesse Love, the reigning NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series champion, returned to Tulsa for the first time since 2024. He advanced to the feature by winning his B Main and ran competitively all night. But on the final lap of the A-Main, Love flipped while crossing the finish line in sixth. The damage was enough for his team to withdraw from Saturday’s program entirely.

Ty Gibbs showed flashes early in the week, finishing second in his heat after starting ninth and placing fifth in his qualifier. He ended the A-Main 14th after starting seventh, then saw his championship hopes vanish after getting collected in a C Main incident. Veteran J.J. Yeley fought through to a B Main but spun early and was eliminated, finishing 16th. It was another reminder that at the Chili Bowl, survival is half the battle.