Ex-FOX Broadcaster Comes Out in Support of Motorsports Nepotism With Dale Jr. Excuse

If there’s one thing certain about getting into motorsports, it is the fact that you need money—loads of it. For better or for worse, the adrenaline-inducing sport of racing cars requires hefty investment from the grassroots. As such, NASCAR sees a lot of drivers using the precedent of their parents to get into the sport. Take Kyle Busch, for example—he was building a team around his son, Brexton Busch, so that Brexton could secure himself a successful entry into NASCAR. While fans love watching generations of drivers race together, the act of buying a race seat for one’s children is not very popular.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And it’s not a recent issue or anything, the practice literally extends as long as the origin of the Cup Series. The duo of Kyle Petty and Richard Petty tearing up tarmac as they won over others is still a glorious part of NASCAR history. But what do experts think about this prevalent practice in NASCAR and motorsports? Just like any other expert in the sport, a former driver turned presenter, Kenny Wallace, brought forth his own opinions to the mix.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenny Wallace defends nepotism in motorsports, citing historic names

Kenny Wallace, former NASCAR driver and FOX reporter, does not mince words when sharing his opinion. He may limit himself to dirt racing now, but his nine wins in the Xfinity series give him enough authority to talk about the sport as an expert. In his video segment on X, Coffee with Kenny, he joined in on a raging debate. The topic was — ‘nepotism.’

The majority of motorsports drivers tend to help their children get the best equipment and cars possible using their own winnings. When Kenny Wallace had to put forward his case, he did not shy away from extending his open support towards nepotism in NASCAR.

“It’s sad to say, but you’ve got to help number one. If you can’t take care of the homestead first, then you’re making a mistake. You got to take care of the homestead first. Take care of your immediate family.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Think about some of these famous people I’m going to say right now. Is that what you say about Dale Earnhardt Jr. when his dad got him his first race car and built a whole Busch Grand National team for him? Is that what you say about Dale Jr.?”

Imago Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Dale Earnhardt Sr., sit on the back of a transporter discussing Earnhardt Jr. s preparation for Carquest 300 Grand National qualifications on May 21, 1998 in Concord, N.C. Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/TNS CONCORD NC USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1201223 JEFFxSINERx krtphotoslive786757

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Wallace’s words hit hard. The names he added after Dale Jr., including himself, Rusty Wallace, and Michael Andretti, are all successful drivers. But to reach the height of their success, those drivers needed a solid trust fund from their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dale Jr. wouldn’t be anywhere near where he’s at if his dad didn’t help him. I wouldn’t be here if I wasn’t born. So I want to thank my mom and dad for having me born.”

At the end of the day, it’s all about the quality of racing that these drivers bring to the sport. With that, yet another episode of Kenny Wallace bringing forward his raging opinions has landed in front of fans. Maybe the reactions to the same are going to be a bit different compared to before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Setting aside the ethics and moral dilemma of deserving talents and their inability to gain the best opportunities, the fact that a person will choose to help his family first is a given. As Wallace rightly put forward, if we question the actions of a parent towards their child’s dreams, then it’s just like questioning and ridiculing a child for getting a better education when there are many who lack the same.

So ultimately, the decision falls into the hands of NASCAR itself. They want to bring in talented drivers? Sure. Why not add stricter regulations and tests for assigning the racing license to the NASCAR participants? So that only the cream of the crop can reach that pinnacle, no matter how deep their wallet is.

Meanwhile, Wallace also shared his own take on Greg Biffle’s tragic plane crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenny Wallace shares his opinion on NASCAR legend’s death

The entire NASCAR community was brought to a sudden halt, owing to the death of Greg Biffle earlier in December. The root cause of his plane crash is yet to be determined. Amidst current theories and speculation, Wallace has added his own reasoning to the mix.

The motor of his plane had exploded prior to the landing. But it is a given fact that the plane could simply fly on one motor.

ADVERTISEMENT

To answer that, Kenny Wallace brought forth a simple fact—they were trying to land the plane, and as such, the power to the motors was being restricted to slow down for the landing.

“Now, you respond right here, but you know, the landing gear was down, the flaps were down, and it didn’t have enough horsepower to get to the runway, and it was short.”

While Kenny’s explanation seems to be a sound reason—considering the fact that his plane already lost one engine—there’s still time before investigations shed light on the incident. Until then, we can only hope that the truth is revealed soon and the late Greg Biffle is resting in peace.