Ex-FOX Broadcaster Issues Clarification as NASCAR Fans Accuse Him of Hypocrisy

NASCAR is currently on the verge of a major change for the 2026 Cup Series season, as the authorities are looking forward to introducing a new championship-deciding point system. The current playoff format has been largely criticized by fans, who claim that the final title-deciding race system does not award the best driver. Keeping this in mind, the sport has been working on a new system more recently.

However, there are two sides to this coin. On one hand are fans who want a full 36-point race season, but there are some who feel that the sport is currently entertaining enough to completely move on from this system. One of the former FOX broadcasters was recently under the radar after fans pointed out what one might call hypocrisy in his previous statements.

Veteran driver clears the air regarding his comments on the NASCAR playoff system

Kenny Wallace loves to share his opinions. He was quite popular during his days with FOX’s NASCAR broadcast; however, he has now switched to expressing his opinions on social media.

In his very popular Coffee with Kenny segment on X, he draws some hot takes and drops his comments on that. He has also been rather defensive of NASCAR’s current playoff system, despite the criticism. He claims that it has kept the races entertaining and does not make the season boring by having a decided champion with ten races to go in the season.

However, when it was confirmed that the sport would introduce changes to the system, Wallace mentioned how this change could positively impact the sport. Fans noted this, accusing him of being hypocritical. He addressed this, claiming that the 2025 Cup Series season was rather exciting; however, he wouldn’t mind a few changes.

“I thought that racing in 2025 was great,” Wallace said. “I thought it was very good racing. However, you guys ran over me with a train about these damn points. So I still feel everything was fine, but[…]I’ve said all along, I am consistent in my verbiage—that I wanted to always see three points races.”

Wallace’s suggestion to fix the playoff issue is rather simple. As mentioned, he is not in favor of having the full 36-point race system. However, he feels that there should not be a single final race, and it should instead be done over a course of three races.

“All I’m agreeing with is like, okay, you all don’t like the one-race playoff[…]And I said, I’ve all along, what I want basically is the whole year, and then these guys go to three races, a full three-race playoff,” he added.

This system would not only take away any track advantage that a driver or team might have, but at the same time will give more chances to other drivers. The reliance on ‘luck’ will be reduced, and the champion will be much fairer.

With that said, it is still not known what the new system will be like. However, team owners working around seem to be happy with it.

Kaulig Racing CEO expresses confidence in updated playoff system

There’s still quite a bit of uncertainty around the new playoff system. The primary concern is with the fans, as they have been asking for a whole-season point system, very similar to Formula 1. However, it seems rather apparent that NASCAR wouldn’t be making that switch.

As if the current playoff system wasn’t complicated enough, it is expected to have some major changes in 2026. Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice recently shed some light on the same. While he did not reveal any details, owing to the fact that the system is still being developed, he did tell Wallace that he would like it.

“You’re gonna like it. You will like it,” he said. He further revealed that the system will be much different compared to what is being discussed on social media. “It’s not exactly what everybody’s posting about[…]We need an adjustment. Do we need an overhaul? No. But we need an adjustment.”

While this did sound exciting, Rice’s statement didn’t sit very well with fans. However, Kenny Wallace did try defending him, further discussing the possibilities of the new system and its working.

As per insiders, the authorities are planning to reveal the new system in January (2026), right before the teams move to Daytona for the first race. This will bring a whole new element for the teams and the drivers, but will the fans like it?