Ex-FOX Broadcaster Makes Bold Claim on Denny Hamlin’s Championship Odds Amidst NASCAR’s Return to Chase

Denny Hamlin losing the Championship race to Kyle Larson in the final moments was the last nail in the coffin for NASCAR’s playoff format. Over the years, fans continued blaming it for not rewarding the season’s best performer, and the sport finally listened, bringing back the Chase format for the championship. But whether the format or any other change, the question is, after everything Hamlin’s gone through in 2025, can he do it again?

With the Chase now, drivers will focus more on consistency and overall performance than just wins. While the previous format helped many inconsistent drivers by giving them a playoff ticket with just a single win, a lot of the garage won’t be able to do that anymore. But for this former FOX broadcaster, Denny Hamlin might just be able to go all the way.

Veteran driver backs Hamlin for the win

Denny Hamlin’s 2025 Cup Series campaign seemed perfect. He was one of the best-performing drivers in the garage and dominated with six race wins, making it to the Championship 4 in Phoenix. He also managed to lead a large part of the final race; however, it turned bitter during the final-lap showdown, when Kyle Larson managed to overtake him after a late caution.

There was nothing Hamlin could have done at that point. He saw the title slipping from his hands as the playoff system once again held him back. Larson won his second, and Hamlin went home empty-handed.

However, with the Chase format back this season onwards, consistent and better-performing drivers will be rewarded, as it will focus more on overall performance than just race wins. Amidst this, a fan asked Kenny Wallace an interesting question: who seems to be the driver who could make the most of this format and win a championship? Wallace’s answer was clear: “Let’s go with @dennyhamlin,” he wrote.

This seems about right. The Chase existed from 2004 to 2013, and when Denny Hamlin started racing full time from 2006, he qualified for every single year except 2013.

In recent years, Denny Hamlin has become a driver with a far better average finish throughout a season. However, for him, this happened at a time when the sport rewarded more for winning races. Throughout the years, even in 2019 and 2020, Hamlin had been the better performer on the grid compared to the winners.

Clinching six wins in 2019 and seven in the following season was a testament. If NASCAR were to follow the Chase format at the time, Hamlin would not only be a Cup winner but a multi-time champion. It has always been the smallest of issues in one or maybe two races that have snatched his title-winning chance away from him.

However, drivers will now be more focused on consistent performances rather than just race wins. In fact, there is a very real possibility of the field being less aggressive, as they will have to focus more on overall performance to make it into the top-16 chase. The ‘win-and-get-in’ format will no longer exist.

So, in a format where the sport will reward the more consistent drivers, Denny Hamlin appears unbeatable. If anything, the 23XI Racing co-owner has been a consistent performer in the past seasons. And so, the Chase format might as well end his championship drought.

But who else looks good for a title bid?

How do the Power Rankings look for Denny Hamlin and his competitors heading into 2026?

The 2025 Cup Series was one of the most intense seasons NASCAR has had in recent years. While the playoffs have largely been criticized, there was only one thing they did right, and that was creating uncertainty. Kyle Larson became the two-time champion, and that boost alone has placed him in the No. 1 spot to win it again, as there is no reason why he cannot.

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson 5 celebrates with the Bill France Cup trophy after clinching the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Championship following the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Though Larson did not lead any laps in Phoenix, his consistent run in the race is proof of his performance, which puts him in the best chance of winning three Cup Championships, a title only held by Joey Logano right now among the active drivers.

Denny Hamlin, however, does not fall out. In fact, he is placed right after him, just like it happened in the finale.

Owing to his six race wins and amazing consistency throughout the year, Hamlin is still quite a competent driver to take home his first championship. He was a favorite for the title last year, and continues to be. And as we read above, Kenny Wallace thinks so too.

This brings us to the next name in the list, William Byron. The Chevy driver won the second-consecutive Daytona 500 in 2025 and had the earliest qualification for the playoffs. Understandably, he remained a strong contender and also got into the Championship 4. However, Phoenix did not go his way, and he finished the season in fourth place in the standings. Despite that, he remains a top threat.

Christopher Bell was the second-quickest driver to earn a playoff berth, winning three consecutive races after Byron’s Dayton triumph. Not only did he qualify for the playoffs, but a total of four race wins made him a strong contender. However, he couldn’t make it to the Championship 4 after his elimination in the Round of 8, but he remained a strong driver throughout. His regular season excellence makes him a solid candidate.

Another driver matched Bell. 2023 Champion Ryan Blaney also won four races. However, his title contention ended rather early, but he did prove that he can once again manage to get into contention in the upcoming season.

These were the best-performing drivers in the 2025 season. Interestingly, however, this list could shuffle quite a bit under the Chase format. But if anything, for Hamlin, he just needs to give his best to get there once and rest peacefully.