Ex-NASCAR Driver Discloses ‘Unexpected’ Call That Landed Him Legendary Owner’s Team

Not every NASCAR career begins with a polished pitch or a big-money sponsor. Sometimes, it starts with a phone call you never saw coming. For one rising driver back then, an unexpected ring from Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) didn’t just change his weekend, it launched a journey that would define his place in the Cup Series.

Who doesn’t know Kyle Larson’s struggle before entering NASCAR’s top tier? From team meetings that felt more like sponsorship auditions to finally landing a shot with Chip Ganassi, his story is one of talent meeting the right opportunity. As Larson recalled, “Within the first minute… [Chip] was ‘Oh yeah, how do we sign you up?’… He’s the only guy who didn’t mention a thing about any money.”

Ganassi brought Larson into CGR’s development pipeline in 2013, guiding him through the Xfinity Series and into the iconic No. 42 Cup ride by 2014. He earned Rookie of the Year honors and began a partnership built on trust and results. But long before Larson ever suited up for CGR, another young driver experienced that same kind of unexpected trust.

How it all fell into place

Chip Ganassi helped launch Jamie McMurray’s Cup Series career after a standout substitute run in 2002, leading to a full-time CGR debut in 2003 alongside co-owner Felix Sabates.

McMurray, now a respected analyst for Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage and joining The CW’s Xfinity broadcast booth in 2025, often credits his start to the stability and belief he found at CGR. Recently, he revisited those early days sharing what led to an unexpected call from Ganassi that ultimately put him on the NASCAR map.

On the Happy Hour podcast with Kevin Harvick, McMurray revisited how his NASCAR career began, how a simple recommendation and a fateful meeting changed everything. As he shared: “The story that I was always told is… Jim Hunter… took a liking to me in the Bush series at the time… he poked Felix… and then I got a call from my agent… And Chip had reached out. And we went to this meeting… at the hangar at the Concord Airport… I was terrified, you know, because I was so excited…”

That recommendation from NASCAR PR legend Jim Hunter triggered a chain reaction, a conversation between Hunter and Felix Sabates, then a call from Ganassi, leading to a nerve-wracking meeting in a hangar.

At just 24, with no prior Cup races under his belt, McMurray found himself standing on the brink of something huge. Ganassi’s team gave him a foundation. From that hangar meeting came a full-season opportunity that became McMurray’s launch pad into NASCAR prominence and eventual Rookie of the Year honors in 2003.

He often reflects on how that moment, rooted in someone else’s belief, rewrote his destiny.

During his tenure with Chip Ganassi Racing, Jamie McMurray secured some of the most defining moments of his NASCAR career, starting with his stunning 2002 victory at Charlotte in only his second Cup Series start a record for the fewest starts before a win in modern NASCAR history.

Driving primarily the No. 42 car, he amassed multiple top-10 points finishes, 2 Cup Series wins, and consistent competitive performances from 2002–2005 before returning to Ganassi in 2010–2013, where he drove the No.1 Chevy and added another marquee victory at the 2010 Daytona 500 and later triumphed at the Brickyard 400, making him one of the few drivers to win both in the same season.

McMurray’s long tenure with Chip Ganassi Racing came to an end after the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series season, when the team announced that Kurt Busch would take over the No. 1 Chevrolet in 2019. Offered a part-time Cup ride and a lower-tier Xfinity Series role, McMurray declined, choosing instead to step away from full-time NASCAR competition rather than race in a reduced capacity, marking the conclusion of his driving career at the sport’s top level.

After retiring from full-time NASCAR racing at the age of 42, he stepped into the broadcast booth as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports and The CW in 2019. The transition resembles Kevin Harvick’s, who also shifted seamlessly from high-speed battles to high-profile commentary.

Reflecting on his transition to broadcasting, McMurray shared, “When I first started doing TV, I went on NASCAR Race Hub a few times, and I really enjoyed being around those guys.” He compared the studio vibe to “being on a really good race team,” noting that the lighter workload made it an easy fit.

“The biggest difference is the stress level. It’s nothing compared to driving a race car. But you still get that team atmosphere, and I liked that right away.” It’s a glimpse into why a driver accustomed to intense competition found a natural home behind the microphone.

Trackhouse Racing’s rise: from Ganassi legacy to a star-studded future

Trackhouse Racing officially took over Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR operations, including its two charters, after the conclusion of the 2021 Cup Series season. Fast forward to August 2025, when the team announced a multi-year contract extension with Shane van Gisbergen, whose road-course prowess delivered four wins in Mexico City, Chicago, Sonoma and now in Watkins Glen.

Calling Trackhouse “my home,” van Gisbergen credited team co-owner Justin Marks for trusting his talent and giving him a platform to succeed. The move signals Trackhouse’s commitment to retaining proven race-winning ability while positioning itself as one of the Cup Series’ most competitive modern outfits.

Now, the spotlight shifts to the No. 99 seat following the mutual decision for Daniel Suárez to depart at the end of the 2025 season. Suárez, who helped launch Trackhouse’s Cup Series journey, admitted, “Sometimes things change—and that’s okay,” adding that he’s “a little bit relieved” to start his next chapter.

Rising Xfinity Series star Connor Zilisch, already under Trackhouse contract, has emerged as the clear favorite to replace him after a dominant campaign featuring seven wins and multiple poles. If confirmed, Zilisch’s promotion would continue Trackhouse’s blend of experience and youthful potential, pairing SVG’s established winning record with one of NASCAR’s most promising newcomers.