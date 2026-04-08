Ex-Talladega Executive Criminally Indicted Over $236,000 Scam Months After Getting Fired

Months after being removed from the International Motorsports Hall of Fame Commission as the Executive Director, renowned Alabama sportscaster Michael Aaron Raita is now in legal trouble. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey had dismissed all members of the International Motorsports Hall of Fame Commission after a state audit was released last October. The official audit revealed over 30 issues, which has put the longtime Birmingham sports anchor into legal trouble.

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Raita was indicted by a grand jury for using his official position for personal gain while leading the International Motorsports Hall of Fame Commission in Talladega. Raita turned himself in to the authorities at the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, but was released on a $25,000 bond on the same day.

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It all started following a 56-page report from the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts, which uncovered that roughly $236,000 in funds were misappropriated between 2019 and 2024.

The audit also cited missing cash from museum admissions and gift shop sales being operated as a private business by a former executive director during that period. Prosecutors allege that while serving as executive director, Raita used organizational funds to purchase and restore personal vehicles, including a 1968 Camaro SS convertible pace car. The released audit stated that Raita was the only person who bid on the vehicle at $15,000. It was revealed in the audit that $23,000 had been spent on the repairs before Raita bid for the car.

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There was also a mention in the audit of Raita’s wife allegedly purchasing a 1998 F-150 from the Commission for $1,000.

According to Raita’s attorney, Tommy Spina, his client didn’t engage in any unlawful act during his time and took all actions with the approval of the commission’s knowledge.

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“At the appropriate time, Mike will enter a plea of not guilty and looks forward to addressing these allegations through the proper legal process,” said Spina in the statement.

Raita served as the executive director position until 2024. He, however, also listed his occupation as a regional director for U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville. But it was confirmed that he had left the role several months ago.

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Michael Aaron Raita’s NASCAR connection runs deep

Aaron Raita’s primary connection to NASCAR is through his leadership of IMSHOF. The state-run museum honors legendary figures and vehicles from various racing series, with a heavy emphasis on NASCAR history.

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Prior to his executive career, Raita covered NASCAR extensively for over 20 years as a lead sports anchor at ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, Alabama. He had a brief stint outside Alabama when he became the sports director at WDTN.

His work as a sportscaster was well known around Birmingham as he hosted a show, The Zone, which highlighted sports news across the state of Alabama.