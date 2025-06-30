“Can’t Shame Someone Into Sustainability” – ABB VP Drops Bold Strategy to Reach NASCAR Fans With EV Prototype.

“I bet NASCAR gets another manufacturer for EV years before they would get one for regular NASCAR. RIP nascar 1949-2024.” That’s just one of many reactions fans shared when NASCAR rolled out the ABB EV Prototype in July 2024. And it’s not hard to understand the frustration. After all, NASCAR has built its legacy on roaring V8s, smoky burnouts, and that adrenaline-pumping rumble fans love—even through noise-canceling headphones. But this isn’t about pulling the plug on that legacy just yet.

In fact, NASCAR’s partnership with sustainability leaders ABB and Florida Power & Light (FPL) is taking a meaningful step toward a cleaner future, without rewriting the entire rulebook overnight. Earlier this year at Daytona International Speedway, the sport unveiled 30 Level 2 EV charging stations under a massive solar canopy, thanks to its work with FPL and ABB.

“What we race every weekend is a combustion engine, but there’s still a lot of opportunity to focus on how we can make our own operations as a sport more sustainable….From an energy standpoint, we’re looking at our facilities, our race tracks, the energy mix of our buildings,” said Riley Nelson, NASCAR’s Head of Sustainability, during the Daytona launch.

The move marks a big shift for a sport that’s been around since 1949, and the backlash is no surprise. And, while NASCAR fans are deeply loyal to the sound, feel, and tradition of stock car racing, swapping that for the quiet hum of an electric motor is going to take more than just sleek design and solar power. It’ll take time, trust, and proof that the thrill won’t disappear. Even ABB’s Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Chris Shigas, gets that.

In an exclusive interview with Shivali Nathta for EssentiallySports, he made it clear: they’re not trying to rush a revolution.

“The glass is half full,” Shigas said, emphasizing patience and long-term thinking. So while the shift to electric may feel jarring for many, it’s not about erasing what made NASCAR great; it’s about making sure it can still roar into the future, even if the sound changes along the way.

It’s about the rising levels of global warming and climate change; sustainability is the need of the hour. What is more, EV has many times been associated with risks and accidents. And, Chris Shigas recognized that might leave fans more in doubt: “When people are concerned about an EV, it’s a genuine concern to them. For example, I don’t have range anxiety in my EV, but some people not used to charging an EV may have that fear. So, you can’t dismiss a fear or, even worse, shame someone into sustainability. There is a business case for energy efficiency.”

So, ABB is prepared to go on Amazon Prime’s path. You know how the media giant debuted in the NASCAR Cup Series for five races with loads of uncertainty. But with careful preparation and analysis of what fans need, they left people dazzled. Similarly, NASCAR’s EV partner wants to adjust to the old school fans’ needs while remaining dedicated to conserving energy.

“The first step is to listen…Something magical happens when you listen to people. They start to ask questions. That’s what we mean by having better conversations about energy. Our energy future depends on it,” Shigas continued. And, currently, it’s a learning and experimental curve for all.

And, even Riley Nelson, earlier this year, shared his take on this partnership with ABB at Daytona, saying, “From a vehicle fleet standpoint, we bring [dozens of] 18-wheelers around the country. We have construction vehicles, trams, trucks. A lot of those can be electrified. That’s a big part of our plan, and that’s why it’s so important that we have a partner like ABB, because they have the technology and expertise to support us in the transition to electric vehicles.”

And let’s just accept that the path to progress only happens with an optimistic approach, which ABB is prepared to take. So is NASCAR. “If you look out across the landscape, one thing that’s for certain is that change is accelerating all around us,” said John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president and chief racing development officer.

“We, from a NASCAR perspective, want to be in the driver’s seat when it comes to where our future is going. We certainly don’t want to be in the passenger seat and then someday get to the future and go, ‘Oh, where do we need to be?..” Probst further added, emphasizing that NASCAR is thinking driver first when it comes to safety, as per a NASCAR.com report.

ABB’s strategy is fan-first, and they are confident

Even though the diehard NASCAR fanbase, and Kevin Harvick and Richard Petty, remain skeptical, many have started using electric cars at home as well.

“I don’t really have a problem with this. Reminds me of those years messing with slot cars… It’s just a big toy. Should be fun,” had said Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2024 when EV was on a NASCAR track for a demo run.

“It goes fast, you can hear the tires squealing and smell the brakes…but you’re not burning any fuel or making any noise. You and I could have a conversation going around the track,” said David Ragan.

And, here’s an incentive for the section of fans and veterans who are still skeptical. NASCAR installed 30 Level 2 electric vehicle (EV) chargers at its Daytona Beach headquarters. It was a collaboration with Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) EVolution commercial charging solutions and ABB.

Further talking about the feedback they’ve gotten over the past year, Chris Shigas, in his exclusive interview with EssentiallySports, also mentioned, “The response from fans has surpassed our expectations. Over the past year, we have taken the ABB NASCAR EV prototype to 14 states. We get a lot of questions: How fast does it go? How much horsepower does it have? What is regenerative braking? What does it sound like? Fan curiosity is core to the program to help us bring energy education to America. It makes our country stronger.”

Evidently, both NASCAR and ABB are on a war footing to revolutionize the sport. Although it may take time, the resolve to achieve is strong – who knows, we may see sustainably suited NASCAR racing sooner than expected! Also, stay tuned as ABB, Chevy, and Ford unleash the electric NASCAR prototypes in downtown Chicago, where some of the Cup drivers will take a seat for the exhibition race.