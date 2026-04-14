Exclusive: “No Interest in Holding RFK Back”- Brad Keselowski Willing to Step Aside for His Team if the Need Arises

Brad Keselowski wears multiple hats on a NASCAR Sunday. He is not only the driver for RFK Racing but also a co-owner, constantly balancing competition with long-term vision. In an exclusive interview made possible by Kickstand Cocktails, Keselowski opened up about that dual responsibility and what it could mean for his own future. Because while most drivers fight to extend their careers, the 2012 Cup champion isn’t ruling out a scenario where he steps aside, if it means pushing RFK Racing forward.

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Brad Keselowski puts team before self in bold RFK stance

“I would tell you that I have no interest in holding back RFK. So, you know, if there was some amazing opportunity for them, and I was the clear barrier to it, then, you know, I would think that of respect to the company and its people, I would do whatever’s best.”

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That’s not something you hear often from an active Cup Series driver. Let alone one who still plays a central role at RFK Racing and has openly expressed his wish to race until his late 40s. But it perfectly captures how Brad Keselowski views his position within the organization. For the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, RFK Racing fields three full-time Ford Mustangs driven by Keselowski in the No. 6, alongside Chris Buescher in the No. 17 and Ryan Preece in the No. 60.

Among the trio, Keselowski is the most experienced and, no, not just behind the wheel, but also in shaping the team’s direction as a co-owner. That bigger-picture responsibility is where things get interesting. With Ford Performance continuing to invest heavily in its NASCAR driver development pipeline with teams like RFK, the influx of young talent isn’t slowing down.

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Getty DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – JANUARY 12: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #6 RFK Racing Ford looks on in the garage during the NASCAR Next Gen Test at Daytona International Speedway on January 12, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The program has already produced names like Chase Briscoe, who rose through the ranks after an ARCA title, and Austin Cindric, who sharpened his skills within the system with Brad Keselowski Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series before capturing a Daytona 500 victory in Cup Series for Team Penske. That system is designed to keep feeding top-tier teams like RFK (and others) with the next generation of drivers.

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So the scenario posed isn’t far-fetched. If a can’t-miss prospect emerges, someone who could elevate the team immediately, Brad Keselowski’s stance makes it clear: he wouldn’t stand in the way. And that’s what separates him. He’s not just thinking like a driver trying to extend his career. Instead, he’s thinking like an owner trying to secure the future of the organization, even if it means making the toughest call of all.