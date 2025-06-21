EXCLUSIVE: Samantha Busch Tops Natalie Decker’s List of Favorite NASCAR Wives to Follow—Here’s Why

“Confidence makes a woman. And, when a woman looks her best and loves how she feels, she exudes the confidence it takes to conquer any obstacle.” Those aren’t Samantha Busch’s words, but her grandmother’s. Still, it’s a philosophy Samantha lives by every day. And it turns out, she’s not the only one. Among the many women she has inspired in the NASCAR world, Natalie Decker stands proudly on that list.

Natalie is still carving her path in racing, balancing part-time rides in the Truck and Xfinity Series. But off the track, she’s recently embraced a new and deeply personal journey: motherhood.

In August 2024, she and her husband, Derek Lemke, announced they were expecting their first child. Since then, she’s stepped away from the racing spotlight, choosing instead to soak in the whirlwind of life changes that come with becoming a mom.

Recently, in an exclusive interview with Bhrami Dhatnayak for EssentiallySports, Natalie opened up about how much Samantha Busch’s story has meant to her.

From struggling with infertility to being open about her alopecia, Samantha’s journey is one of strength and resilience, and for Natalie, it hit home.

The 27-year-old candidly admitted she often scrolls through the lives of NASCAR wives, finding little habits and routines that inspire her. But Samantha Busch? She stands out. Not just because she’s married to two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, and she’s a mother of two, but because she’s built something meaningful on her own; something that empowers others.

And, for Natalie Decker, she knows she’s still just getting started. But in a season of change, she’s found strength in the stories of women like Samantha. “Well, I feel like my favorite has always been Samantha Busch. She’s one of the first NASCAR wives I ever met when I was much younger. But I really like all of them. Like I will go in and stalk all of them every weekend to see their outfits, to see what they’re doing, where they’re going to eat. I don’t know, she’s definitely one of my favorites to check in on, she always has great outfits.”

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15: Natalie Decker, driver of the #54 N29 Technologies LLC Toyota, during qualifying for NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series NextEra 250 at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida.

And, there are many similarities between the two iron ladies. Samantha Busch has uplifted several women through her book ‘Fighting Infertility’ and awareness campaigns. She boldly posts her recovery from alopecia and is an advocate for a solid fitness regimen. Not just this, from time to time, Samantha has been an advocate for female racers as well as female fans in NASCAR.

She was a part of the show, Racing Wives, which premiered in 2019. And, as not all casts were real racing wives, she really admired the whole idea and even commented, “I really want a female driver…Unfortunately, in times that we’re in, you’ll see the journey of sponsorship and learning, and how a lot of people think this sport’s very easy. You know, you just find some money, you get in a car and go,,,That’s not what it is, and the show really highlights the struggles for her, wanting to be a female race car driver — and for myself, being in the racing world, wanting to mentor somebody and have her succeed against a world full of guys.”

Similarly, Natalie Decker is known for battling a lifelong struggle with rheumatoid arthritis, contributing to the Arthritis Foundation’s fundraisers, and loves to stay fit. In all, one can say, Natalie Decker and her role model are closer than visible. What is more, Decker has always surrounded herself with the right people in her life to elevate her passion further.

Racing runs in Natalie Decker’s family

Growing up in a racing family, Natalie Decker encountered her passion quite early. Making her mark initially in go-karts, the Eagle River, Wisconsin native soared to achieve her dreams. For the past 15 years, she has honed her racecraft, winning four track championships in go-karts, working her way up to stock cars, graduating from Limited Late Model ranks to Super Late Models, and she has accomplished a lot.

In 2018, Decker won the pole for the ARCA season opener at Daytona International Speedway, placing fifth in the race and seventh in the championship standings. Behind these laurels lay the unflinching support of her family.

In a 2024 interview with The Podium Finish, Decker outlined how passionate her family is about racing: “My dad and his three brothers raced everything and anything. But they are most famous for snowmobile racing. I grew a love for motorsports at a young age and I knew that this was a path I wanted to take since I was a young girl.”

In 2024, Natalie Decker finished 18th at the United Rentals 300 in Daytona and 29th at Charlotte. The struggles in fetching good finishes and sponsors do not bother Decker too much, as she has an army of role models to support her. She said, “Racing is all we know. We love this sport even during the bad times. But it does get difficult and some days, I do feel like giving up. Finding funding to go racing is the hardest part of this sport. The only thing that keeps me going is my family. I am surrounded by people that love me.”

In a life filled with inspiration and courage, Natalie Decker can only soar ahead with renewed purpose. Let us see what new feats she brings to the table next.