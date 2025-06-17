Executive in Awe of Mexico’s Embrace as NASCAR’s Gamble Seems to Payout

When NASCAR first announced a points-paying race in Mexico City, let’s just say the reaction was mixed. From logistical headaches to health concerns, many people weren’t exactly sold on the idea. Drivers were wary, teams braced for chaos, and fans wondered if it’d just be a one-off gimmick gone wrong. But then the weekend arrived, and so did the energy.

Packed grandstands, ear-splitting cheers, and one of the most electric atmospheres NASCAR’s seen in a while. Rain? Chaos? Spins? Yep, all there. But so was something else. Something no one quite saw coming. And by the time the checkered flag waved, even NASCAR’s biggest decision-makers had to admit that at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, something special had just happened.

NASCAR executive praises “overwhelming” atmosphere

“This was a pretty epic weekend, honestly,” said veteran motorsports journalist Jeff Gluck, summing up what most in the NASCAR garage were thinking. From the thrilling Xfinity Series clash where hometown hero Daniel Suarez triumphed to Shane van Gisbergen’s masterclass on Sunday, the Mexico weekend wasn’t just another international experiment. Rather, at the end of it all, it was an all-out celebration of motorsport.

Hosting the Cup Series in Mexico City, only the third race outside the United States in more than 70 years, was a rare opportunity to introduce stock car racing to a new audience. It gave Mexican fans their first taste of live Cup Series action. “A lot of them watch our races week in and week out… A lot of them have never seen these cars in action before. They’ve never seen the Next-Gen car in person before,” Ben Kennedy, Executive Vice President and Chief Venue & Racing Innovations Officer for NASCAR, explained on The Teardown podcast.

The Xfinity Series previously raced in Mexico City from 2005 to 2008, but that was a different era. It’s been almost two decades since NASCAR last visited. And with the introduction of the Next Gen cars in 2022, this weekend marked the first time local fans got to witness the modern Cup machines in action. And Ben Kennedy was mighty pleased to see the reception Mexican fans gave NASCAR. “When Daniel Suarez won, it was electric… A lot of new fans came in today, and that’s what these events are all about… We want to introduce new fans into our sport and give them the opportunity to sample it.”

Daniel Suárez’s Xfinity Series triumph for JR Motorsports was a storybook moment for the sport. The first-ever Mexican NASCAR driver won on his home soil in front of packed grandstands. The atmosphere was incomparable to anything modern NASCAR has seen. “I don’t think I was prepared for just how the energy of the fans was going to take place,” Gluck admitted. “It was overwhelming to me.” He wasn’t alone in that sentiment. Ben Kennedy echoed that feeling after spending the weekend mingling with the crowd. “Overwhelming is a really good word.”

Suárez himself was shocked at the atmosphere during his triumphant run. The Monterrey native admitted that despite his vast experience in racing, a reception like that was something out of his wildest dreams. Suarez said after his win, “In more than 20 years of my career, I have never experienced what I experienced today.”

The energy peaked when Daniel Suarez swerved past a wrecking Ty Gibbs and Connor Zilisch to take the lead under caution in stage three, which sent the crowd into pandemonium. “When I took the lead, I was able to hear the people like they were right here, especially not just in the stadium. The stadium was huge, but also in corner number one and two, and three. It was unbelievable,” Suarez added.

As the confetti settled and the cheers still echoed across the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, it was clear, NASCAR’s gamble had struck gold. But even with all the signs of a breakout success, one question lingered: Will they be back in 2026? Unfortunately, it doesn’t look so!

NASCAR is not committed to a 2026 Mexico return, but optimism remains high

Following the historic success of the NASCAR weekend in Mexico, NASCAR officials are vocal about their satisfaction with the event. “Just being in a country with 90 million people and over 20 million people in the larger Mexico City metro alone, not in and of itself, this is a success.” Kennedy summarized NASCAR’s outing down south. But, despite the positivity, NASCAR has stopped short of guaranteeing a return in 2026.

When questioned about why NASCAR won’t return to Mexico City next year, Kennedy replied, “As we’re going through the planning of putting together the pieces of the 2026 schedule, there are a lot of dominoes that need to fall.” Logistical challenges, such as travel delays for team members and the complexity of moving haulers internationally, seem to be to most pressing issue.

Not one but two NASCAR-chartered planes on the way to Mexico carrying team members were grounded. Then, haulers faced an uphill task traveling from Michigan to Mexico. They now have to go back to the United States for the Pocono weekend. Kennedy noted that if NASCAR returns, the race would ideally be scheduled around an off week to ease these burdens.

However, Kennedy remained optimistic. He assured that NASCAR will return to Mexico once they have a better handle on the logistics involved with an international swing of this magnitude. “We’re very hopeful to be back here in the future,” Kennedy put it with a smile. Now it’s up to NASCAR to piece together a schedule that balances ambition with sustainability.

For now, the only thing certain is uncertainty. But judging by the smiles in the garage, the cheers in the stands, and the buzz around the paddock, it’s not a matter of if NASCAR returns to Mexico. Instead, it’s about how soon they can make it happen the right way. Do you think Mexico City deserves a date in 2026? Let us know in the comments!