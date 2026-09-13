“Expected More From the F***ing #19”- Livid Fans Call Out Bubba Wallace’s Hypocrisy After Jeopardizing Toyota Alliance at Gateway

After securing a dominant 1-2-3 finish at Darlington, Toyota arrived at Gateway with plenty of momentum. Bubba Wallace and Chase Briscoe are part of the manufacturer’s tightly connected group and often work in tandem on drafting tracks. But with the Chase in full swing, there is little room for such cooperation when every position matters. That became clear on Lap 141, when Wallace made contact with Briscoe while battling for sixth. The incident sparked a furious reaction and left fans questioning whether Wallace had jeopardized Toyota’s alliance.

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“I would have expected more from the f***ing 19,” Bubba Wallace was livid on the radio after a chaotic restart at Gateway went badly wrong for the No. 23 Toyota. On Lap 141 of the Enjoy Illinois 300, Wallace and Chase Briscoe found themselves at the center of a crash that also swept up William Byron and Chase Elliott.

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Wallace was running on the inside as the field went four-wide entering the corner. Briscoe was alongside him, while Ryan Preece and Josh Berry were fighting for position on the outside. With the cars packed tightly together, there was little room for error. Seconds later, both Wallace and Briscoe were spinning as the rest of the field scrambled to avoid the incident.

Wallace immediately made his frustration known. He believed Briscoe had left him without enough room while the two Toyota drivers battled for position. “We’re killed in the left front,” Wallace said over his team radio. “I mean, what the f***, dude?”

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The replay, however, showed both Toyotas losing control during the frantic exchange. While Wallace clearly felt Briscoe had crowded him, the contact quickly became another example of how difficult it can be to navigate a four-wide restart with the field tightly compressed.

Briscoe’s team initially called the No. 19 to pit road following the incident. “Bring it to us please.” Despite the contact, his crew indicated that the No. 19 remained in good enough condition to continue.

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Wallace’s anger, meanwhile, added another layer to an already messy situation. The No. 23 driver had made his feelings toward his Toyota teammate unmistakable, putting the blame on Briscoe for what he believed was a lack of room. But with both Toyotas involved and several other cars caught in the aftermath, the incident quickly became a talking point among fans.

And the reaction was not exactly what Wallace would have wanted.

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Fans turn on Bubba Wallace

Wallace’s frustration did not exactly earn him sympathy from fans watching the incident unfold. Instead, several supporters and critics alike argued that the No. 23 had played a major role in creating the four-wide situation before blaming Briscoe for the resulting contact.

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One fan was particularly blunt about Wallace’s overall Cup Series credentials, writing, “Bubba is a truck series driver at best. Kick his no driving a** out of cup.” Another focused directly on Wallace’s complaint about the No. 19. “Thought the 19 would give more room”. Dude, you put it 4 wide.”

That four-wide setup became one of the biggest points of contention. With four cars entering the corner, Wallace had limited room to work with, and one fan felt he could have avoided the situation altogether. “Bro its your fault dude, coulda backed out of that, 4 wide doesnt work on the exit of turn 2,” the fan wrote.

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Others questioned whether Wallace was in a position to demand accountability from Briscoe. “You are the f*** Bubba. All you bruh. Own your s***,” another fan posted, arguing that Wallace needed to accept responsibility for his part in the incident rather than directing his anger toward his Toyota teammate.

The criticism also brought up Wallace’s history of incidents this season. “Hahah bubba races like an a**hole week in and week out. Love to see it,” one fan wrote. A notable example came at Martinsville, where Wallace rammed the backside of Carson Hocevar on a Lap 324 restart in Turns 3 and 4, sparking a multicar incident.

Even Wallace’s radio outburst could have a consequence beyond the track. “Another $5.00 for the jar,” one fan joked, referencing the NASCAR Swear Jar, a 2026 promotion that adds $5 to a virtual prize pool whenever a Cup Series driver or team member swears over team radio during the 10-race Chase. The pool had reached $1,115 after Darlington, meaning Wallace’s latest outburst adds another contribution.

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For the fans criticizing Wallace, though, the bigger issue was accountability. His anger at Briscoe only intensified the backlash, with many believing the No. 23 needed to own his role in a situation he helped create.