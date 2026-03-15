“F****** Loser”: Furious Joe Gibbs Driver Charges at Rival Under Caution After Being Dumped Into the Wall

It’s been a frustrating start to the season for Joe Gibbs Racing, and the bad luck didn’t let up at Las Vegas Motor Speedway either. But with four races nearly in the books, the organization has struggled to turn speed results, and just when one of its drivers looked poised for a strong run, everything fell apart in an instant. With 50 laps to go, a promising afternoon quickly spiraled into chaos, adding yet another setback to what has already been a difficult stretch for the Coach’s camp.

Tempers flared late in the race when Sheldon Creed and JGR’s Taylor Gray got tangled in a heated moment that quickly escalated under caution.

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Gray was furious after the contact and fired back with a blunt, “F—— loser.”

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Running near the front of the field, Gray, P2 at the moment, appeared to be in a strong position before contact from Creed in P3. Entering Turn 3 changed everything for the duo.

Creed got into the rear of Gray’s car, sending the Joe Gibbs Racing driver spinning into the wall and ending what had been shaping up as a promising run. As Gray climbed from his damaged machine, the frustration was obvious, especially after losing track position while running second.

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The tension didn’t end with the crash. Under the ensuing caution, Gray drove up alongside Creed and aggressively weaved in front of him to make his anger known. Over the radio, Creed, the newest Atlanta winner, defended the move, saying, “You only get a few blocks.”

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As emotions boiled over, members of Gray’s team stepped in to calm the situation before it escalated further, telling him, “Don’t do anything dumb. It ain’t worth it.” Gray appeared to settle for a sarcastic gesture toward Creed before the field reset under yellow.

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At the end of the day, the JGR driver had a good run, but the results were far from what he had expected, and he wasn’t happy about it and did not hesitate to bring it up over the radio once again.

“Can’t race against that. The guy (Creed) hasn’t been better than us all day, and he’s just gonna run over us? That’s just bullsh*t,” he said.

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Moreover, support seems to have poured in for the 20-year-old, as NASCAR veteran Jamie McMurray did not approve of Creed’s move either, saying, “It seems a little egregious with 50 laps to go.”

However, as JGR struggled with the Auto Parts Series race on Saturday, Sunday could bring better news as Christopher Bell leads the field at the Pennzoil 400.

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Bell provides fresh hope for JGR

As the narrative continues to shift for Joe Gibbs Racing after a strong showing at Phoenix Raceway, with 3 JGR drivers finishing inside the top five, the momentum carried on into Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell led a dominant qualifying effort by securing the pole ahead of teammate Denny Hamlin, while Ty Gibbs completed a JGR sweep of the top three.

Toyota’s strength was clear throughout the session, with Bubba Wallace qualifying fourth and Tyler Reddick seventh, marking the fourth time since 2007 that Toyota locked out the top four spots in Cup Series qualifying. And this time, Bell isn’t going to let Victory Lane slip out of his reach.

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“It’s a really competitive track for my group and my team,” he said. “It’s a great race track for me, so I enjoy coming out here and competing at Las Vegas.”

After finishing runner-up to Ryan Blaney at Phoenix, he now hopes to convert his strong starting position into a long-awaited win in Las Vegas.

Despite earning the pole at the 1.5-mile track three different times, the No. 20 driver has yet to capture victory there, with his best finishes being two seconds and a third place.