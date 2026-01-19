Fact Check: Did Bubba Wallace’s Mother Desiree Lash Out at Hateful NASCAR Fans Over Racism?

Claim under review: A viral Facebook post and a copycat website article claim that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace’s mother, Desiree Wallace, publicly lashed out at hateful NASCAR fans over racism during a post-race interview, delivering an emotional and widely shared condemnation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Verdict: False / Misleading. There is no credible evidence that Desiree Wallace made such statements. The reports originate from unverified Facebook posts and a low-quality copycat website; major NASCAR news outlets, 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace, and his family have made no such comments or confirmations.

ADVERTISEMENT

What was shared online

A Facebook post and an article published on a little-known website called sports.feji.io have been widely circulated across NASCAR fan communities. The article, titled “Desiree Wallace stunned NASCAR fans, shouting: ‘THIS IS AN UNFORGETTABLE SPORTS CRIME — WHY HATE SUCH A GREAT RACER JUST BECAUSE HE’S BLACK? — IT’S A SHAME!’”, is written in an urgent, breaking-news style and presents the claim as a confirmed post-race incident.

The accompanying Facebook post mirrors that tone, using capitalized quotes, emotional language, and vague references to a “post-race interview” to suggest authenticity. However, neither the post nor the article provides video footage, a broadcast source, or a timestamped event where the comments allegedly occurred.

Crucially, the pages spreading the claim do not link to any verified press conference, official team statement, or post from Desiree Wallace’s or Bubba Wallace’s authenticated social media accounts. For a story involving one of NASCAR’s most scrutinized drivers, that absence of primary sourcing is an immediate red flag and central to why this rumor warrants fact-checking.

ADVERTISEMENT

What reputable sources and Wallace’s team say

There has been no official announcement from Bubba Wallace, Desiree Wallace, or 23XI Racing confirming that such an outburst occurred. Neither Wallace’s verified social media accounts nor his team have referenced a post-race interview, viral confrontation, or statement resembling the quotes circulating online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Equally telling is the silence from major, reputable sports outlets. Organizations such as ESPN, NASCAR.com, FOX Sports, NBC Sports, and The Athletic have not reported anything remotely matching the claims made in the Facebook post or the sports.feji.io article. These outlets routinely cover Wallace-related stories, especially those involving race, fan backlash, or statements from his family. Their collective absence strongly suggests the story lacks factual grounding.

It’s important to note the broader context. Bubba Wallace has been targeted before, most notably in June 2020, when an item fashioned into a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway, shortly after he advocated for NASCAR’s ban on the Confederate flag. At the time, Desiree Wallace spoke emotionally in defense of her son, saying, “That was a cowardly act, and they fear you.” Those verified comments are well-documented, unlike the current viral claim, which has no such credible trail.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to trust and what to ignore

When stories like this surface, the source matters more than the headline. Trust information that comes directly from 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace’s verified social media accounts, or official NASCAR channels, including NASCAR.com. Reputable outlets such as Reuters, ESPN, Forbes, NBC Sports, and The Athletic also serve as reliable filters. If a major statement or controversy is real, it will appear there quickly and with clear attribution.

On the other hand, treat random Facebook posts, copycat blogs, and sensational websites with extreme skepticism. Posts that rely on dramatic quotes, all-caps language, and unnamed “interviews” without linking to video, transcripts, or official statements are major red flags. If a claim exists only on unverified pages and social media shares, it’s far more likely misinformation than news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bottom line

There is no credible evidence that Desiree Wallace made the alleged remarks in an official setting. The viral Facebook post and the article on sports.feji.io are unverified and appear to be hoaxes or misreporting, similar to another fake story related to Bubba Wallace retiring, shared a few days earlier. Always wait for confirmation from Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, or major news outlets before believing or sharing such claims.