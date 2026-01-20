Fact Check: Has Jeff Gordon & HMS Committed to Bubba Wallace With a 5 Year Contract?

Claim under review: Hendrick Motorsports VC Jeff Gordon has publicly committed to supporting Bubba Wallace for the past five years, and has called him the future of NASCAR.

Verdict: False. There is no credible evidence that claims that Gordon has committed himself to supporting the 23XI Racing driver. Although he has praised his performance and competence previously, there is no relationship between the two.

What was shared online?

A post emerged on Facebook related to Bubba Wallace and former Cup Series driver Jeff Gordon. As per a source, Gordon remains impressed by Wallace and his performance on the track, even calling him “the future of NASCAR.” Sure, while Gordon has praised Wallace previously, this does not even come close to what he actually said.

Moreover, it also claimed that Gordon was going to support him for the next five years of his career, becoming a strong mentor/guide. However, there is no such confirmation. Neither Jeff Gordon nor Bubba Wallace has revealed any such contract or partnership, and the claim is largely false.

What spread it faster were the several social media posts that were shared, tagging the source along with it. Even though it had thousands of impressions, there is not enough verified information to back it, and the claim is false.

What has Jeff Gordon said about Bubba Wallace?

Wallace has marked his presence in the Cup Series since 2017. He proved to be an upcoming driver; however, was never close to winning a race during his initial years. During his debut year, Gordon was once questioned about Wallace’s importance in the sport, and he replied positively.

“Yeah, I mean, he’s an awesome race car driver, he’s a great guy. I think he’s gonna do a great job behind the wheel, as he’s already proven,” Gordon said.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 14, 2020; Homestead, Florida, USA; Driver Bubba Wallace stands for the national anthem prior to the NASCAR Cup series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Wilfredo Lee/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network

Although Wallace did not become a dominating force on the grid, his performance improved significantly after moving to 23XI Racing in 2021. He is also a race winner now, and can often be seen racing at the front of the field.

Despite Gordon’s praise for him in the past, however, he has never said that he would back Wallace in the coming years. Gordon already has enough responsibilities with Hendrick Motorsports, and the 32-year-old Bubba Wallace is in a league of his own.

What to watch out for?

As mentioned, social media is a breeding place for false news. These sources target some of the more popular drivers, usually with a more notable driver from the past, to gain more engagement. They manage to get more clicks, and fans usually believe what they read. However, it is not very difficult to differentiate between real and false news. Upon reading a strong claim like this, the first thing to do is check the source. If it comes from a reputable news source, then it might be true. Better yet, the safest option that remains is to check the official news from NASCAR or similar outlets such as Reuters, ESPN, Forbes, NBC Sports, and The Athletic. The official social media accounts of those drivers or the teams also usually break the news.

Bottom line

While it may have sounded like good news for Wallace’s fans, he is not getting into a technical relationship with Gordon. Even if it were to happen in the future, fans are advised to keep an eye out for the official news sources or confirmation from the entities themselves.