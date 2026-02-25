NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying Sep 6, 2025 Madison, Illinois, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace 23 looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Madison World Wide Technology Raceway Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexPuetzx 20250906_tbs_pa2_023

In the tense aftermath of the Atlanta race, a surprising rumor has spread rapidly online: that 23XI Racing’s Tyler Reddick is taking legal action against his own teammate, Bubba Wallace. The claim being examined alleges that Reddick is suing Wallace over supposed false remarks made after his victory at the Autotrader 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, including a comment about wanting to “make him pay.”

Verdict: False. There is no verifiable source indicating that Reddick made any such comments about his teammate after winning the race, nor any information about a lawsuit.

What was shared online?

A viral Facebook post claims Bubba Wallace made some statements against his teammate after the Autotrader 400 this past Sunday. Reddick, claiming that these alleged statements were fake, threatened to sue his teammate and file a lawsuit: “YOU FILTHY LIAR, I WILL MAKE YOU PAY!”

The post then led to an article that claims Reddick made those comments after Wallace questioned the legitimacy of his race win at Atlanta. Understandably, Wallace had a strong race going, but one final move dropped him from the lead to a few places back. The article then claims that Reddick lost his temper in a post-race interview and made those strong statements.

This caused quite a bit of confusion on social media. Some users did claim that the post and the statements were fake. However, those who were not familiar with exactly what happened during and after the race believed this actually happened, even though it did not.

What actually happened, and which sources can be trusted for NASCAR news like this?

Much like the Daytona 500, Bubba Wallace was in control of the field. He had an impressive race pace and led the pack for several laps. However, on the final restart, he moved towards the outside and found no support, losing places. Reddick, meanwhile, got in winning contention alongside Carson Hocevar. He was then pushed by Chase Briscoe, who helped him win his second consecutive race this season.

Although this was rather disappointing for Wallace, he still has a strong grip on the standings. He is placed in second position, which is more than enough for now, considering the Chase format.

Understandably, these misleading social media posts can cause quite a bit of confusion; hence, it is important to only trust the most reliable sources.

Any post from the official NASCAR page or the official driver/team accounts can be trusted. Furthermore, few online publications, including NASCAR’s website, can be trusted with sensitive information like this.

Journalists like Bob Pockrass, Matt Weaver, Taylor Kitchen, and Jeff Gluck are also trusted sources for any on-track, post-race, or pre-race information.

Bottom line

Rumors like these spread quite fast because of their unbelievable nature and high stakes involved. However, it remains important to double-check any such bold claims using reliable sources on the internet.

As of now, Tyler Reddick leads the Cup Series standings after winning the two opening rounds of the season. Bubba Wallace follows him with a small gap, and 23XI Racing has managed to put a dominant form right at the start of the season.