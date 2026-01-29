Latest
Fact Check: Is NASCAR Moving Its Pre-Season Clash to Daytona Amidst Snow Storm Chaos at Bowman Gray?

Gunaditya Tripathi

Jan 29, 2026 | 12:47 PM EST

Claim under review: NASCAR is moving the pre-season Clash from the Bowman Gray Stadium to Daytona due to the heavy snowy weather conditions in North Carolina.

Verdict: False. Although there has been much speculation about the race moving, there isn’t any major discussion regarding the race moving to Daytona. Instead, NASCAR might consider postponing the race.

Claims shared online

The weather conditions in the areas surrounding North Carolina have been harsh in recent weeks, with Winston-Salem’s Bowman Gray Stadium covered in snow. With the race scheduled for this Sunday, the 1st of February, it seems tough to hold the race there.

Due to this, an X account by the username @CajunPeteMac shared a post on the platform, claiming that sources had confirmed that NASCAR was moving the pre-season Clash to Daytona.

“#BREAKING Sources confirm that @NASCAR is expecting to move the Clash to Daytona and run a short track on the back stretch per my sources familiar with the move. Expect updates on this move tomorrow from #NASCAR,” the post read.

The post, understandably, caused much confusion for fans online. While some claimed that the authorities wouldn’t move the race to a different track, it caused a frenzy on social media.

What actually happened, and which sources can be trusted for NASCAR news like this?

The forecast does predict some snow on the track on the day of the race, with temperatures going below freezing points. But there still isn’t any report claiming the race will be moved to a new track. There have been some discussions with the authorities, and they might be considering postponing the race, but still holding it at the Bowman Gray.

The best sources to trust for any information like this are usually the official media houses and social media accounts of NASCAR and other related entities. Other statements from verified journalists like Bob Pockrass can also be trusted, who provided the most recent update on the Clash situation.

One of his recent posts addressed the rumor about the race being held at Daytona, but he confirmed that the authorities might consider postponing it instead.

Bottom line

It is quite easy for rumors like these to spread, especially when there is uncertainty and high stakes involved. As of now, there is no confirmation of either race changing venues or getting postponed. The earlier weather predictions, although they claimed the mercury would dip below zero on race day, did not account for any snowfall. 

However, the prediction seems to be changing right now, and there could be a possible announcement in the coming hours. Until then, it is best to watch out for more reliable sources (as mentioned) for the latest developments. Once again, NASCAR has NOT confirmed any change to the Clash’s venue due to bad weather.

