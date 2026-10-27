One radio message from Bubba Wallace has sparked a public clash between his spotter and NASCAR journalist Danielle Trotta. After Wallace complained about being put in a position to help Tyler Reddick at Talladega, Trotta reported that 23XI Racing had asked him to push his championship-contending teammate because the No. 45 Toyota was short on fuel. Freddie Kraft is now challenging that interpretation, insisting Wallace’s frustration came after a near-miss on track, not simply because he was told to help Reddick. His response to Trotta was pointed, to say the least.

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“Millions of people heard Bubba say, ‘I don’t want to be in a position to take care of this MF, they should have gotten their s*** full.’ Which was in response to something that happened on the track. Not for being told to push the 45 like you stated. Facts matter. Silly me.”

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Freddie Kraft’s sarcastic sign-off captured the frustration behind his public clash with NASCAR journalist Danielle Trotta. The dispute followed Bubba Wallace’s radio complaint during the YellaWood 500, when 23XI Racing reportedly asked him to help Tyler Reddick conserve fuel.

Trotta described Wallace as refusing to help his championship-contending teammate, but Kraft argued that she misrepresented what triggered the specific outburst. The disagreement has also reopened questions about how far teams should go to help teammates and manufacturer allies at superspeedways.

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The situation began during Stage 1, when Reddick’s No. 45 Toyota was short on fuel after his team apparently failed to fill the car completely during a pit stop. With roughly 20 laps remaining in the stage, the team wanted Reddick to conserve fuel and reach the finish. NASCAR’s own video described Wallace as being tasked with helping his teammate do so.

Trotta reported that 23XI had told Wallace to push Reddick to the end of the stage, noting that Reddick was still in championship contention while Wallace was not. Wallace’s radio response was blunt: “Not my problem.” The post framed the request as asking Wallace to sacrifice his own race because the No. 45 team had not put enough fuel in Reddick’s car.

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Kraft challenged the way that exchange was presented. Speaking on Door Bumper Clear, Wallace’s spotter explained that he expected Reddick to move into the outside lane as the lead group approached. Instead, Reddick pulled down and picked up Austin Hill, who was behind the pack. Kraft said the move nearly caused contact and left Wallace concerned about being put in a dangerous position.

Trotta stood by her reporting. Replying to a fan on X, she said millions of viewers had heard Wallace’s radio traffic because NBC played it during the broadcast. She also criticized Kraft for denying her account and questioned why his podcast co-hosts had not challenged his explanation.

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The disagreement is notable because a separate manufacturer-team story had already emerged ahead of Talladega. Trotta reported that Chevrolet had instructed its teams to help Kyle Larson maximize stage points, preventing him from being left without drafting support at stage finishes. That claim was not independently confirmed as an official Chevrolet directive, but NASCAR’s race coverage later described Larson benefiting from widespread help from Chevrolet teammates and fellow manufacturer drivers.

The contrast exposes the fine line between accepted drafting cooperation and alleged team orders. Larson received help from Chevrolet drivers throughout the race and collected 16 stage points, while Reddick’s fuel shortage prompted a request for assistance from Wallace. Both situations involved cooperation that could benefit a championship contender, but neither automatically proves race manipulation.

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Kraft acknowledged that manufacturer loyalty is part of superspeedway racing: Chevrolets help Chevrolets, Fords help Fords, and Toyotas help Toyotas. The controversy, in his view, is about how a specific radio complaint was characterized, rather than whether teammates ever work together.

Wallace finished 22nd at Talladega, while Reddick’s race ended in 37th after he was caught in the late wreck. Larson, meanwhile, won his first Cup Series race at the track and extended his Chase lead to 73 points.

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For Kraft, the issue remains the difference between the request made to Wallace and the reason behind his response. Trotta maintains that the broadcast supports her reporting. With both sides standing firm, the exchange has become another flashpoint in NASCAR’s ongoing debate over teamwork, manufacturer alliances, and the perception of fairness during the championship run.