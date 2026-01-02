Failed American F1 Star Returns to Motorsport With Daytona Entry in Rolex 24 Hours

The Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona has always been motorsport’s great reset button. Legends are made, careers are revived, and reputations are quietly rebuilt over 24 relentless hours on one of racing’s most unforgiving stages. From endurance icons to open-wheel converts, the event has long offered drivers a chance to redefine themselves outside the glare of single-seater pressure. This year, that tradition continues as a familiar American name, who failed to shine in Formula 1, reappears on the entry list.

From Formula 1 fallout to Rolex 24 Hours redemption

Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 journey ended almost as abruptly as it began. His stint with Williams unraveled through 2024 as results failed to follow promise. Across 36 Grand Prix starts, Sargeant managed just a single championship point (in 2023), while costly crashes and an inability to consistently match teammate Alex Albon steadily eroded confidence inside the team.

The breaking point came during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, when another heavy accident added to mounting repair bills and forced Williams’ hand. By mid-season, Sargeant was sidelined. As you may remember, he was then replaced by Franco Colapinto for the remainder of the year.

Now, the 25-year-old Floridian is charting a very different course. Sargeant has been confirmed at Era Motorsport for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona only. This marks his third IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship start in the LMP2 class. He will drive exclusively for Kyle Tilley’s Era squad in the season opener, stepping into one of endurance racing’s most demanding arenas rather than a full-season commitment.

The Daytona entry follows a transitional year in sports cars for Sargeant. He competed in the final two WeatherTech Championship rounds last season with PR1/Mathiasen Motorsports in an Oreca 07 Gibson, sharing driving duties with Bronze-rated Naveen Rao, who has since been confirmed for a full-time campaign with Era.

The outing also comes amid speculation linking Sargeant to Ford’s Hypercar program in the FIA World Endurance Championship, suggesting his long-term future may still lie at the highest levels of global endurance racing.

“I’m super excited to be tackling my first-ever Daytona 24 with Era to kick off 2026,” said Sargeant. “It’s a race I’ve always wanted to be part of, with how close it is to home. It’ll be great to get acquainted with my teammates at the Roar and push hard to come away with a Rolex at the end of the race.”

For Sargeant, Daytona represents more than just another start. It’s a chance to reset his narrative, trading F1 frustration for the endurance, teamwork, and redemption that the Rolex 24 Hours has long been known to deliver.

2026 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

The 2026 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona is set to launch the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with its traditional endurance spectacle at Daytona International Speedway. Action begins Wednesday, Jan. 21, and runs through Sunday, Jan. 25, with practice, qualifying, and support races building toward the main event.

The headline race (the Rolex 24 itself) goes green at 1:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 24, and will run uninterrupted for 24 hours, finishing at roughly the same time on Sunday afternoon. U.S. viewers can follow the entire race live on Peacock Premium. International fans will have access via the official IMSA YouTube channel, continuing IMSA’s push for global accessibility.

A full 61-car grid is expected across four classes. The premier GTP (Grand Touring Prototype) category will feature 11 entries, showcasing factory-backed efforts from several major manufacturers. LMP2 will include 14 cars, maintaining its reputation as one of the most competitive and unpredictable classes in endurance racing.

The production-based categories are also well represented, with 15 cars in GTD Pro and 21 entries in GTD, bringing the total manufacturer count to 12, including Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Corvette, and others.

The race follows a dramatic 2025 edition that saw Porsche Penske Motorsport secure overall victory with Felipe Nasr, Nick Tandy, and Laurens Vanthoor. Class wins last year came from Tower Motorsports (LMP2), Ford Multimatic (GTD Pro), and AWA Corvette (GTD), setting the bar high for the new season.

With a stacked field, diverse classes, and Daytona’s unique challenge of speed, traffic, and survival, the 2026 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona once again promises to be a defining test and the perfect stage for redemption stories and breakout performances alike.